australian federal health minister greg hunt hospitalized after receiving experimental covid vaccine

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has been admitted to a hospital just after receiving the AstraZeneca experimental COVID vaccine.

ABC Australia mentioned twice in their coverage that Mr. Hunt’s condition is “not believed” to be related to the vaccine.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has been admitted to hospital with a suspected infection.

Mr Hunt received the AstraZeneca vaccine on the weekend but his office said his condition was not believed to be related to the vaccination.

A statement from the minister’s office says he will be kept overnight for observation and is being given antibiotics and fluid.

“The minister is expected to make a full recovery,” it reads.

“His condition is not considered to be related to the vaccine.” (Source)

Sources: HealthImpactNews.com; ABC.net.au