Arizona Hospital Worker Says Nearly All of New COVID Cases are Illegal Aliens

by Jim Hoft

A recent caller to the Garret Lewis show in Tucson says nearly all of the new COVID cases in the local hospital are illegal aliens.

After his inauguration, Joe Biden immediately opened the US southern border to illegal migrants and fake refugees.

KNST.iheart.com reported via The Morning Ritual with Garret Lewis:

Eric’s wife is a nurse at Banner Hospital and says the hospital’s COVID ward had been empty over the past month but recently has filled up with non-English speaking COVID patients.

Interesting timing as the illegal immigrants are welcomed into Pima County. The County will use this to show an increase in COVID and continue to lockdown our businesses.

