annual flu deaths scam unwittingly exposed and replaced by the covid deaths scam

by Brian Shilhavy

During the past 10 years that Health Impact News has been publishing the truth about vaccines and exposing the corruption and lies in the pharmaceutical industry and their marketing branch, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), regarding the annual flu statistics, we have usually run stories around this time of year explaining to people that the number of people dying from the flu according to the CDC is false, and that the CDC themselves have always admitted that they do not know the exact number of people who die from the flu each year, but instead base their data on “estimates.”

For years this was published very clearly on the CDC website for all to see, at least for those who bother to “fact check” the CDC’s claims regarding annual flu deaths.

Many others over the years have exposed this scam as well.

Here is an excerpt from an article written in 2014 by Lawrence Solomon in the Huffington Post:

The CDC’s decision to play up flu deaths dates back a decade, when it realized the public wasn’t following its advice on the flu vaccine.

During the 2003 flu season “the manufacturers were telling us that they weren’t receiving a lot of orders for vaccine,”Dr. Glen Nowak, associate director for communications at CDC’s National Immunization Program, told National Public Radio.

Flu results in “about 250,000 to 500,000 yearly deaths” worldwide, Wikipedia tells us.

“The typical estimate is 36,000 [deaths] a year in the United States,” reports NBC, citing the Centers for Disease Control.

“Somewhere between 4,000 and 8,000 Canadians a year die of influenza and its related complications, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada,” the Globe and Mail says, adding that “Those numbers are controversial because they are estimates.”

“Controversial” is an understatement, and not just in Canada, and not just because the numbers are estimates. The numbers differ wildly from the sober tallies recorded on death certificates — by law every certificate must show a cause — and reported by the official agencies that collect and keep vital statistics.

According to the National Vital Statistics System in the U.S., for example, annual flu deaths in 2010 amounted to just 500 per year — fewer than deaths from ulcers (2,977), hernias (1,832) and pregnancy and childbirth (825), and a far cry from the big killers such as heart disease (597,689) and cancers (574,743).

The story is similar in Canada, where unlikely killers likewise dwarf Statistics Canada’s count of flu deaths.

Even that 500 figure for the U.S. could be too high, according to analyses in authoritative journals such as the American Journal of Public Health and the British Medical Journal.

Only about 15-20 per cent of people who come down with flu-like symptoms have the influenza virus — the other 80-85 per cent actually caught rhinovirus or other germs that are indistinguishable from the true flu without laboratory tests, which are rarely done.

In 2001, a year in which death certificates listed 257 Americans as having died of flu, only 18 were positively identified as true flus. The other 239 were simply assumed to be flus and most likely had few true flus among them.

“U.S. data on influenza deaths are a mess,” states a 2005 article in the British Medical Journal entitled “Are U.S. flu death figures more PR than science?”

This article takes issue with the 36,000 flu-death figure commonly claimed, and with describing “influenza/pneumonia” as the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S.

Read the full article.

As you can see from Mr. Solomon’s 2014 article, he quoted sources dating all the way back to the early 2000s where this scam was exposed.

It just wasn’t published in the pharma-controlled corporate media, so those spoon-fed the propaganda from this corporate media lined up every year to get their flu shots, as Big Pharma raked in huge profits from producing over 300 million doses of the flu vaccine each year.

Dr. David Brownstein is another doctor who regularly exposed this scam, although the government has now stepped in and censored his writings scrubbing his blog clean, but we have preserved many of his articles on this topic.

CDC Report: 1,095 Deaths Following Experimental COVID Vaccines While UK Government Reports 294 Deaths

In October of 2018, he wrote:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the 2017-2018 flu season killed 80,000 and hospitalized 900,000 Americans.

Of course, the mainstream media reported this as fact as shown in this September 27, 2018 article in the Washington Post.

The Powers-That-Be, including the CDC and the mainstream media, are using these estimates to promote the flu shot for the upcoming flu season.

Keep in mind, the 80,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations are ESTIMATES. And, I can state, with authority, that they are very poor estimates.

You see, deaths from flu are always estimates because if the Powers-That-Be reported the true numbers of deaths from actual influenza infections, the numbers would be much lower and people would not be so inclined to receive a flu shot.

How does the CDC overestimate the number of flu deaths? The CDC accomplishes this by reporting a combined pneumonia and influenza death rate.

Every time I try to analyze this data, I know I will have to spend at least an hour searching for the true number who died from influenza because the CDC tries to hide that data.

Why does the CDC do this? The answer is easy: The more people that receive the flu vaccine, the more money the CDC makes. You see, the CDC holds patents on many vaccines including the flu vaccine. (1)

Perhaps I could tolerate the CDC combining pneumonia with flu deaths IF the flu vaccine prevented both. However, the flu vaccine has never been shown to have any impact on the number of deaths from pneumonia.

In fact, for the vast majority who receive it, the flu vaccine has little impact on preventing the flu, but I digress.

In 2001 the CDC reported that 62,034 died from influenza and pneumonia. That year, I would bet that CDC proclaimed that flu killed over 50,000 Americans.

After a painful hour of searching the CDCs database, I found the true 2001 numbers: 257 died from influenza and 61,777 died from pneumonia.

Keep in mind, any death from the flu is tragic, but those numbers are out of a population of over 300 million.

In 2010 (the latest year data are available) there were 55,227 deaths due to pneumonia and flu. Flu killed 4,605 while pneumonia killed the rest. (2)

So, let’s go back to last year’s flu season. The flu season lasts about six months. 80,000 deaths would lead one to conclude that 13,333 died per month (80,000/6 months) from the flu.

If we further divide that number by 50 (the number of states), we can conclude that there were 267 people dying each month in every state from the flu.

Since the internet provides 24-hour news cycles, I think we all would have heard that about 9 people (267/30 days per month) in every state dying daily from the flu. (3)

I have five practitioners in my office. We have over 100 years of experience in treating patients. None of us has can recall a single patient dying from the flu.

In fact, I can guarantee you that if 9 people were dying in my state daily from the flu, my partners and I would hear about it.

In fact, there are always headlines on the internet when one person dies from the flu.

Studying the past CDC data shows that each year a few hundred to a few thousand die from the flu.

80,000 died last year? I say, “Fake News!”

This annual flu death scam continued through 2019, as again Dr. Brownstein wrote:

The headline in the January 5, 2019 edition of the Wall Street Journal reads “Six Feet, 48 Hours, 10 Days: How to Avoid the Flu.”

This article, like nearly all main stream media flu articles was written to scare the reader into getting the flu vaccine. As with most mainstream medical articles about the flu, it is filled with fake news.

Let’s analyze the article.

The author starts off by writing,

“After a slow start, the flu season has taken off. Between Christmas and New Years Day, there was a marked rise in flu illnesses across the U.S.”

So far, no fake news to report.

However, as with most main stream media influenza stories, the writer misstates the true numbers of Americans who die from the flu.

“In a mild year, influenza, a highly contagious viral infection of the respiratory system, kills as many as 12,000 people in the U.S., and in a bad year, it could be as many as 56,000.”

I have two words to state here:

FAKE NEWS!

Folks, that is a blatant LIE. Over the last 38 years, neither twelve nor fifty-six thousand deaths from influenza infections occurred. In fact, the deaths from influenza are not even close to those numbers.

Why would the mainstream media and the Powers-That-Be continually lie about the numbers of people that die from the flu?

It is not hard to understand why — they want to scare the public in order to increase the number of people vaccinated with the flu vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention keeps annual death statistics. When searching through that data, it is easy to find the first Table (Table B) which lists the number of deaths from the top fifteen causes of death (CDC.gov — page 6).

In fact, every year that the CDC reports the final data for deaths, the CDC combines influenza and pneumonia together as one of the top 15 causes of death.

No other separate illnesses are combined, so why combine pneumonia and influenza which are two separate illnesses?

The answer is easy: the CDC artificially inflates the numbers of deaths from influenza to scare us into getting the flu shot.

You see, if a very small percentage of Americans died yearly from the flu vaccine, why would so many of want to get vaccinated for influenza?

The CDC has a direct financial interest in vaccinating the entire population since it holds multiple patents on vaccines including the flu vaccine.

In order to frighten the public to get the flu vaccine, the CDC’s scare tactics include annual statements that the flu kills 36,000 Americans per year.

The Great Flu Reset 2020-21: COVID Deaths Take Over to Sell New Novel COVID “Vaccines”

So now we come to the 2020-21 flu season, where we are being told the flu has “vanished.” Hardly anyone is getting the flu. Nobody is dying from the flu.

And if you still get your news only from the pharma-owned corporate media, you are being told that the lockdowns, social distancing, handwashing, and of course masks, have worked to eliminate all those horrible flu cases and deaths.

To believe this, of course, one has to overlook that these measures did nothing to slow down COVID deaths, as according to CDC statistics we have seen more COVID deaths in January and February than all the rest of the months since the “pandemic” started combined.

The “logic” of this is so absurd, that they even hired an editorialist at the New York Times to explain to people that they should not try to figure this out, because “Critical thinking, as we’re taught to do it, isn’t helping in the fight against misinformation.”

ZeroHedge News covered this issue today:

Despite all those warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 and the flu joining forces in 2020 and 2021 to create some kind of super-deadly double-whammy viral pandemic, it’s no longer a secret at this point that worries about a super-charged flu season simply never came to pass. We’ve reported on the phenomenon of falling flu cases before,

February is usually the peak of flu season, when doctors’ offices and hospitals are packed with patients. But that’s not the case this year. Instead, the flu has virtually disappeared from the US, with reports coming in at far lower levels than the world has seen in decades. Some areas, like San Diego, have seen such low numbers, health authorities have demanded audits of COVID-positive patients to see whether some might have been misdiagnosed.

According to the CDC, the cumulative positive influenza test rate from late September into the week of December 19th was just 0.2%, compared to 8.7% from a year before.

Hospitals say the expected army of flu-sickened patients never materialized, and that nationally “this is the lowest flu season we’ve had on record,” according to a surveillance system that is about 25 years old.

One source from Maine Medical Center in Portland, the state’s largest hospital, said “I have seen zero documented flu cases this winter,” said Dr. Nate Mick, the head of the emergency department.

Ditto in Oregon’s capital city, where the outpatient respiratory clinics affiliated with Salem Hospital have not seen any confirmed flu cases.

The phenomenon isn’t unique to the US.

In the UK, data released this week show that the number of active flu cases in the country has fallen to zero. (Source)

Of course for those of us who have followed this issue for more than a decade now, we know that the flu deaths have not gone anywhere, because they were never there to begin with.

What we actually had, based on the Department of Justice quarterly reports on settlements paid out from the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, is many people being injured and killed by the flu shots.

You can see this for yourself by reading their quarterly reports for the past several years here. More people were injured and killed by the annual flu shot than all the other FDA approved vaccines combined.

The CDC simply stopped estimating and inflating the flu deaths, and concentrated on COVID deaths instead, to support the TRILLIONS spent to fast-track experimental COVID vaccines which Big Pharma is now rushing to manufacture and distribute.

So has this “Great Reset” simply replaced one scam for another one?

I’ll let Dr. Scott Jensen, a medical doctor and Senator from Minnesota, tell you in his own words:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is from our Rumble channel, and it is also on our Bitchute channel (still processing at time of publication).