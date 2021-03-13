260 times more young people are dying from the vaccines than would have from covid 19

As expected, the CDC is trying to convince the public that Wuhan virus vaccines are not related to these types of deaths. The private corporation posing as a government agency claims that there is no pattern of death associated with the jabs.

Meanwhile, Anthone is warning people with “high-risk conditions” to first consult their medical providers before agreeing to get vaccinated for the Wuhan infection.

The now-deceased Nebraska man fell into the younger age category, meaning under 65, which the Israeli Health Ministry recently determined to be at an extremely low risk of dying from the virus itself.

In fact, the data shows that 260 times more young people are dying from the jabs than would have from the virus, making the jabs entirely unnecessary and extremely dangerous.

People would be much better off just living their lives, boosting their immune systems naturally, and turning off the television and social media. By doing this, they will avoid falling prey to the endless media fear-mongering about the virus, and the alleged need to get vaccinated right away in order to stop it.

CDC Update: 1,524 DEAD 31,079 Injured Following Experimental COVID MRNA ‘Vaccines’

“Today’s crazy rationale proposes: Take a ‘cure’ that’s far worse than the ‘ailment,’” wrote one of our own astute commenters. “Look what they get away with these days: Pitching invasive inoculation of poisons bound to inflict acute and chronic diseases for a lifetime.”

“And the sheeples wear their masks in silent, albeit idiotic, support for this sinister plot. It is indeed dangerous to speak out in isolation, but We the People en masse shall prevail because we are the good who will triumph over evil.”

