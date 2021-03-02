2 weeks after media predicted catastrophe, texas sees covid cases drop to record low

More than 2 weeks after the media predicted catastrophe due to Texas lifting its mask mandate and Joe Biden labeled the move “neanderthal thinking,” COVID cases in Texas have dropped to a record low while hospitalizations are at their lowest since October.

Oh.

Earlier this month, Texas governor Greg Abbott announced an end to mask mandates and a 100% re-opening of the state by March 10th.

The announcement was immediately met by a wave of hysteria from leftist politicians, commentators and the media, much of which has been compiled in this article by Jeffrey A. Tucker and included:

– Vanity Fair reporting the news under a headline which read ‘Republican Governors Celebrate COVID Anniversary With Bold Plan to Kill Another 500,000 Americans’.

– California Governor Gavin Newsom asserting that the decision was “absolutely reckless.”

– Dr. Fauci warning that, “It just is inexplicable why you would want to pull back now.”

– Virus expert Michael Osterholm telling CNN, “We’re walking into the mouth of the monster. We simply are.”

– Beto O’Rourke hyperventilating over the move being a “big mistake” and “a cult of death.”

– Author Kurt Eichenwald accusing Abbott of making a “murderous” decision.

– Joe Biden proclaiming the move to re-open Texas as a form of “neanderthal thinking.”

This represents just a drop in the ocean of similar reactions that spewed forth from every major media and public health orifice.

And they were all completely wrong.

2 weeks later: Texas’ seven-day Covid positivity rate reaches an all-time low & hospitalisations fall to their lowest level since October. pic.twitter.com/gNH3ZZcW3L — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 29, 2021

As the Daily Mail documents, “On Saturday, Texas’ seven-day Covid positivity rate reached an all-time low of 5.27%, while hospitalisations fell to their lowest level since October, according to the latest state data.”

“The state recorded 2,292 new coronavirus cases, about 500 fewer on average from last week, and 107 new deaths.”

“The number of people hospitalised with coronavirus, meanwhile, dipped to 3,308.”

In other words, lifting the mask mandate and re-opening the state did not lead to the health catastrophe predicted by all the “experts,” in fact the opposite happened.

“No surge as schools open in the UK, no surge as Texas throws off restrictions, free states like Florida and Georgia doing no worse than lockdown states – is anyone in Government watching the real world or are they too busy gawping at the curves of Neil Ferguson’s latest model?” asks Michael Curzon.

Meanwhile, every single individual who got Texas completely wrong will just regurgitate the same talking points next time a state chooses to embrace freedom, wilfully ignorant that their hysteria has been proven wholly false time and time again.

Source: Summit.news