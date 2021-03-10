switzerland's president guy parmelin
10 European Nations Reportedly Halt AstraZeneca Jabs on Reports of ‘Serious’ Blood Clots

Update: Austria withdraws AstraZeneca batch as death probed.

Update: Switzerland bans AstraZeneca vaccine for ALL citizens as Europe declares war on UK jab.

Update: Iceland has become the latest European nation to suspend the AstraZeneca jab.

Switzerland’s president Guy Parmelin / Image: GETTY

The tiny island nation has confirmed roughly 6K COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, which is roughly 2% of the population.

Back on the Continent, the EMA (the European equivalent of the FDA) confirmed that it has counted no fewer than 30 incidents of harmful blood clots in patients who received the vaccine, including at least one case in Denmark where the patient died.

That doesn’t sound good.

TEN European countries have suspended AstraZeneca Jabs after serious side effects

More countries have followed Denmark by suspending approval of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine.

Switzerland, Austria, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, and Italy have now opted to halt use of the vaccine, creating more problems for Europe’s sluggish vaccine rollout.

The halts follow incidents involving blood clots in patients who recently received the vaccine.

Two incidents were reported in Austria, although Vienna is allowing the vaccine to continue to be used, at least for now. Serious cases of blood clotshave been reported in Denmark and other countries as well.

Writer and skeptic Alex Berenson noted in a tweet that the AZ jab isn’t the only COVID shot suspected of causing harmful side effects in a small number of patients.

In a tweet confirming the suspension, Denmark’s health minister said there’s currently no way to know for certain whether the cases of serious blood clots are connected to the vaccine, but the situation certainly warrants ore investigation.

“We acted early, it needs to be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

denmark

Just days ago, Italian PM Mario Draghi halted a shipment of AstraZeneca jabs to Australia, marking the first time an EU leader invoked rules to prioritize domestic vaccine access.

Now, Italian authorities are suspending vaccinations from a current batch of the AstraZeneca jab following a pair of suspicious deaths.

By Tyler Durden, Guest writer (excerpt)

In Israel, Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination Means 'Your Life is Basically Over' Previous post

