you must eat 100% synthetic beef, says bill gates
Bill GatesTyranny

You Must Eat 100% Synthetic Beef, Says Bill Gates Who is an Early Investor in the Fake Meat Industry

Bill Gates says westerners must switch to eating 100% synthetic beef while he buys up record amounts of farmland and monopolizes global food production.

“It’s OK when we do it!”

Bill Gates is also an early investor in fake meat production. How convenient!

The Great Reset agenda is also pushing hard for the “serfs” to stop eating meat. Do you think the world’s “elite” will eat fake food?

Also read: Italian Member Of Parliament Demands Arrest Of Bill Gates As A “Vaccine Criminal” For Pursuing Crimes Against Humanity

Sources: Summit.news; YouTube.com

