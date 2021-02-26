women vaccinated for covid 19 may show symptoms of breast cancer as side effect

According to Intermountain Healthcare doctors women who were recently vaccinated for COVID-19 may show symptoms of Breast Cancer as a side-effect of the vaccine.

New mammogram guidelines are announced by the Intermountain Healthcare doctors for women vaccinated for Covid-19 recently. This may be in response to the side effect of the vaccine.

If you have recently got vaccinated, then there are the chances you may have to reschedule yearly mammograms.

Dr. Brett Parkinson (MD of Intermountain Healthcare’s Breast Care Centre) said, “When one receives a vaccination there is an inflammatory response in the arm,”.

Doctors have observed swollen lymph nodes on screening mammograms of women who recently got vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Whenever we see these on a normal screening mammogram we call those patients back because it can either mean metastatic breast cancer which travels to the lymph nodes or lymphoma or leukemia.”

No doubt, there are so many normal responses to vaccines and inflammation is one of them.

But, Dr. Parkinson says too many swollen lymph nodes are surprising and alarming.

“With the Moderna vaccine it’s about 11% after the first dose and 16% after the second dose. We believe it’s comparable for the Pfizer vaccine as well.”

As per the new guidelines, women should get mammograms done before the 1st vaccine dose or they should wait 4 weeks after the vaccine’s 2nd dose.

Dr. Parkinson says women should not avoid getting this test done if they feel a suspicious lump.

Screening mammography can be the right way to detect breast cancer and fight against it.

Many women have to lose their lives to cancer every year.

Early detection can be the key to save many lives.

This test has been quite useful for the past few years in decreasing the death rate.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com