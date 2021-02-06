Why is the CDC Withholding Critical Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Data from the Public?

by Lance D Johnson

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is using a passive surveillance system to monitor for vaccine injury during the aggressive covid-19 vaccine rollout.

According to previous CDC studies, this passive surveillance system, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, (VAERS) captures fewer than 1 percent of vaccine injuries.

To make matters worse, these serious injuries are reported weeks, and many times, months after the vaccine injury occurred. The data coming in to the CDC is not current.

The CDC using this passive surveillance system to minimize the relevance of vaccine injury, and to promote vaccine injury as a rare occurrence.

In this way, the CDC is manipulating the data to make vaccine injury seem minuscule compared to complications from a naturally-acquired infection.

CDC is under-reporting covid-19 vaccine safety data on anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions

Never before have so many vaccine doses been administered so quickly. By the time vaccine injury data makes it to VAERS, many millions more doses have been administered, including thousands of more injuries.

Consequentially, the CDC’s vaccine recommendations are based on weeks-old data that may hide over 99 percent of vaccine injuries.

The CDC is using VAERS to intentionally conceal vaccine injury rates in real time, to embellish public perception of vaccine safety so they can push millions of doses into people’s arms.

This lackadaisical approach to vaccine safety caused a real-life problem in California. On January 13, California health officials put a hold on 330,000 doses of Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine clinic at the San Diego Petco park stadium reported a cluster of allergic reactions to Moderna’s vaccine. The issue prompted the CDC to release a Morbidity Mortality Weekly report on Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine.

The CDC pulled data from VAERS that was obtained weeks before, between Dec 21, 2020 and Jan 10, 2021. The report put a spotlight on anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction following Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine.

After this health issue was brought up and analyzed, the CDC allowed California health officials to go forward and re-release the 330,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine anyway.

The VAERS report did find that anaphylaxis was associated with Moderna’s vaccine, but the CDC decided the adverse event was not occurring at an alarming rate.

Even though the VAERS data on anaphylaxis was already under-reported, the CDC had to remove up to 90 percent of the cases to meet the Brighton criteria for anaphylaxis.

Despite the anaphylaxis rate being diluted by 90 percent, the CDC gave the green light on the Moderna vaccine even though the distorted anaphylaxis rate was still double the accepted average rate for vaccination!

By the third week of January 2021, VAERS had reported 329 deaths and nearly 10,000 other injuries, a small sample of the total damage being done to the population.

CDC withholding vaccine injury data from the public

These vaccine injuries in the VAERS database are not adequately addressed or extrapolated to make up for widespread data reporting errors that are a result of relying on passive vaccine injury surveillance systems.

Many vaccine injuries in the elderly population are omitted from the database due to rigged hospital coding systems; likewise, self-reporting of vaccine injury is often discouraged or goes unheard. Many doctors do not look for vaccine injury or report it because they do not believe it is real.

The CDC is now telling the public that fever, chills, profuse sweating, aches and fatigue after vaccination is the result of the individual’s immune system. This is now the alibi to cover up the severity of vaccine injury: Victims are told that their own immune system caused the vaccine injury.

Instead of using vague VAERS data to conceal widespread vaccine injury, the CDC could be using real-time reporting systems that more effectively monitor the damage caused by these vaccines.

The CDC could be pulling more vaccine safety data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a system the agency already manages. They could also pull data from the V-safe database, a system that was specifically created to assess the safety of covid-19 vaccines.

The V-safe database prompts vaccine recipients to report any side effects directly using a cell phone app.

Instead of using this critical data, the CDC decides to go vague, reporting on less than 1 percent of the vaccine injuries, while providing weeks-old reports that they disregard no matter how prevalent the vaccine injury.

Strangely enough, these two, more accurate systems of surveillance are kept private by the CDC; their content is not available for public scrutiny.

As such, the CDC has become a danger to comprehensive informed consent, as the public is coerced to line up and take experimental gene therapy inoculations, no matter the cost to their personal health.