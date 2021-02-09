After spending months trying to negotiate the visit, WHO officials largely absolved China of blame for the COVID-19 pandemic after visiting a virus lab in Wuhan for just 3 hours.

Yes, really.

As part of their investigation, World Health Organization scientists visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with team member Peter Daszak telling reporters:

“We’re looking forward to meeting with all the key people here and asking all the important questions that need to be asked.”

Despite the aim of the mission being to “gather data and search for clues” as to the origin of the virus and how it spread, according to the Associated Press:

“The team left after around three hours without speaking to waiting journalists.”

Wow! A whole 3 hours. What a thorough investigation.

In what must be one of the fastest major investigations every concluded, WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek then revealed its conclusion, which virtually mirrored Chinese government and state media talking points – namely that China wasn’t to blame.

“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said Embarek, bolstering Chinese claims that the virus may have arrived via imported frozen food packaging.

The WHO’s conclusion virtually rules out the explanation that the virus spread via the Wuhan wet market or via its release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The organization now says it is confident that it’s “extremely unlikely” the virus came from a laboratory accident.

Remember that this is the same WHO which amplified Chinese Communist government propaganda that there was no “human to human transmission” of coronavirus at late as January 14th.

So you can surely trust them.

In a related story, Facebook has now updated its “false claims about COVID-19” policy and will start censoring information that argues “COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured.”

Wow, what stunning timing!

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted to the news by asserting that this is why the Trump administration pulled the United States out of the “corrupt” WHO.

“It had been politicized. It was bending a knee to China. I hope that’s not the case here with what they have announced today,” said Pompeo.

