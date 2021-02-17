Whistleblower: 8 of 31 Residents in German Nursing Home DEAD After Being FORCIBLY Injected with Pfizer Experimental mRNA Shots AGAINST THEIR WILL

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

German Attorney Reiner Fuellmich, who has previously stated that those responsible for the “Corona Scandal” must be criminally prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity, recently published an interview with a whistleblower who works inside a nursing home in Berlin.

The interview is in German, but there is an English translation of it that we will include below. The whistleblower’s voice is altered to prevent their identity from being recognizable.

The whistleblower describes how German soldiers accompanied nurses to administer the vaccines, and that there was no informed consent, and some who resisted were vaccinated anyway.

The whistleblower then gives first hand knowledge of how the health of the residents rapidly declined soon after vaccination, resulting in 8 of the 31 residents dying within a few weeks.

While these residents reportedly suffered from dementia, they were allegedly all in good physical health prior to the injections. They had also tested negative for COVID, but began to test positive after the injections.

According to the whistleblower’s first hand knowledge and observation, the deaths of these seniors were “inhumane.”

“Normally, the person dying would eventually accept their approaching death and – perhaps after seeing a loved one for the last time – go in peace. Dying as after vaccination, however, was different, he said. The old people he had seen dying had breathed heavily, trembled strongly, and seemed as if inwardly they had passed away already. It seemed to him like a lonely, futile struggle against death, as if the people knew that their time had not yet come, and therefore they had not yet been able to let go.”

Attorney at Law Viviane Fischer filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor’s office, and informed the police as well.

