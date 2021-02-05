What is the Purpose of Injected with mRNA Technology? World Will NOT Reopen and You Will Still Wear a Mask and Social Distance

What is the purpose of getting “vaccinated” (i.e. injected with mRNA technology)?

1.- Can I stop wearing the mask?

– No

2.- Can they reopen restaurants etc. and everyone work normally?

– No

3.- Will I be resistant to Covid-19?

– Maybe, but we don’t know exactly, it probably won’t stop you getting it

4.- At least I won’t be contagious to others anymore?

– *No you can still pass it on*, possibly, nobody knows.

5.- If we vaccinate all children, will school resume normally?

– No

6.- If I am vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?

– No

7.- If I am vaccinated, can I stop disinfecting my hands?

– No

8.- If I vaccinate myself and my grand parents , can we hug each other/say goodbye before they die.

– No

9.- Will cinemas, theatres and stadiums be reopened as normal, after vaccines?

– No

10.- Will the vaccinated be able to gather the community closer?

– No

11.- What is the real benefit of vaccination?

– The virus may not kill you.

12.- Are you sure it won’t kill me?

– No

13.- If statistically the virus didn’t kill me anyway … Why would I get vaccinated?

– To protect others.

14.- So if I get vaccinated, the others are 100% sure I’m not infecting them?

– No

15.- Is there liability if I get seriously injured or die?

-NO

David Icke: We Must Demand Nuremburg Trials For All The ‘Covid’ Perpetrators

So it is true that the shot does not give immunity.

Does not eliminate the virus.

Does not prevent death.

Does not guarantee you won’t get it.

Does not prevent you from getting Covid-19.

Does not stop you passing it on.

Does not eliminate the need for travel bans.

Does not eliminate the need for business closures.

Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns.

Does not eliminate the need for masking.

So, why are they injecting the people with mRNA technology? To keep running the pharmaceutical BUSINESS? To help bring in the “Great reset“? Something more nefarious?

End the lockdowns and restrictions NOW!