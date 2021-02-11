Tucker Carlson On Covid Vaccine Rollout ‘tons Of Celebrity Endorsements, Not A Lot Of Science’
CoronavirusVaccines

Tucker Carlson on COVID Vaccine Rollout: ‘Tons of Celebrity Endorsements, Not a Lot of Science’

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson tells viewers that in a democracy, every citizen has a right to know the answers to questions about the safety and efficacy of the new COVID vaccines.

by Children’s Health Defense Team (excerpt)

Tucker Carlson On Covid Vaccine Rollout ‘tons Of Celebrity Endorsements, Not A Lot Of Science’

Tucker Carlson has a few questions about COVID vaccines. At the top of his list is: “Why are Americans being discouraged from asking simple, straightforward questions about [vaccines]?”

On Tuesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment, the Fox News commentator suggested there’s “nothing QAnon about questions like that.”

He continued:

“They are not conspiracy theories, they’re the most basic questions. In a democracy, every citizen has a right to know the answer, but instead we got fluff and propaganda.”

Carlson then went on to say:

“The media rollout for the vaccine came off like a Diet Pepsi commercial at the Super Bowl. Tons of celebrity endorsements, not a lot of science.”

Watch here:

Carlson also took on the issue of vaccine information censorship, and questioned why Melinda Gates, wife of billionaire Bill Gates, and other Silicon Valley “gatekeepers” are so intent on silencing any and all questions about the COVID vaccines.

Watch here:

Why does Melinda Gates want to silence people asking questions about vaccines? Could it be because her husband, infamous Bill Gates, called vaccines his best investment to date and admitted on making $200 BILLION from pushing them around the world?

If vaccines are his best investment to date, then we cannot talk about “philanthropy”. Bill Gates is pushing vaccines, because he makes A LOT of money from them. Continue reading

Victoria, Australia, Makes it Illegal to Not Affirm Gender Dysphoria Previous post

Related Articles

Moderna Mrna Operating System
CoronavirusHealthcareVaccines

COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines — They’re Experimental Gene Therapies

Sba Hides Documents Revealing How Planned Parenthood Got $80 Million In Covid Relief Money
CoronavirusNewsPlanned Parenthood

SBA Hides Documents Revealing How Planned Parenthood Got $80 Million In COVID Relief Money

Matt Hancock Tyrant
ControlCoronavirusFalse FlagsPolice StateTyranny

Tyranny in UK: Travelers Must Quarantine in Hotels at Their Own Cost, Have 3 Tests, £10k Fine for Going Outside, and 10 YEARS Prison if Caught Trying to Avoid ‘The Law’

Markus Kerber Merkle
CoronavirusTyranny

Germany Hired Koch Institute and Other Scientists to Justify Unconstitutional Lockdowns