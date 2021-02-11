Tucker Carlson on COVID Vaccine Rollout: ‘Tons of Celebrity Endorsements, Not a Lot of Science’

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson tells viewers that in a democracy, every citizen has a right to know the answers to questions about the safety and efficacy of the new COVID vaccines.

by Children’s Health Defense Team (excerpt)

Tucker Carlson has a few questions about COVID vaccines. At the top of his list is: “Why are Americans being discouraged from asking simple, straightforward questions about [vaccines]?”

On Tuesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment, the Fox News commentator suggested there’s “nothing QAnon about questions like that.”

He continued:

“They are not conspiracy theories, they’re the most basic questions. In a democracy, every citizen has a right to know the answer, but instead we got fluff and propaganda.”

Carlson then went on to say:

“The media rollout for the vaccine came off like a Diet Pepsi commercial at the Super Bowl. Tons of celebrity endorsements, not a lot of science.”

Watch here:

Tucker Carlson says "they" are lying about the safety of the COVID vaccine and you know for certain that they're lying bc they said you shouldn't criticize it pic.twitter.com/YA1dgDQT9N — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 10, 2021

Carlson also took on the issue of vaccine information censorship, and questioned why Melinda Gates, wife of billionaire Bill Gates, and other Silicon Valley “gatekeepers” are so intent on silencing any and all questions about the COVID vaccines.

Watch here:

Very smart man Tucker Carlson has concluded Melinda Gates is controlling what you're allowed to say about the COVID vaccine. pic.twitter.com/ekJb2wqd5x — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 10, 2021

Why does Melinda Gates want to silence people asking questions about vaccines? Could it be because her husband, infamous Bill Gates, called vaccines his best investment to date and admitted on making $200 BILLION from pushing them around the world?

If vaccines are his best investment to date, then we cannot talk about “philanthropy”. Bill Gates is pushing vaccines, because he makes A LOT of money from them. — Continue reading