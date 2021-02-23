2021 02 15 influenza update 387
UK Health Authorities: Not a Single Case of Flu Detected This Year — The Flu Has VANISHED from Earth

Health authorities in England have announced that not a single case of influenza has been detected this year. The flu is almost non-existent in the USA and Australia, while the Canadian government stopped reporting flu cases back in 2019, when Covid-19 appeared. Why?

According to the World Health Organization, there are almost no cases of flu on Earth today:

2021 02 15 influenza update 387

According to the WHO, the seasonal flu has almost entirely disappeared from Earth. What cured it? / Image source: WHO

As we previously highlighted, other health experts have suggested that flu cases are so dramatically low because influenza cases are being falsely counted as COVID cases.

Last month, top epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski asserted that, “Influenza has been renamed COVID-19 in large part.”

According to the CDC, the cumulative positive influenza test rate from late September into the week of December 19th was just 0.2%, compared to 8.7% from a year before.

According to Wittkowski, former Head of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at Rockefeller University, this was because many flu infections are being incorrectly labeled as coronavirus cases.

“There may be quite a number of influenza cases included in the ‘presumed COVID-19’ category of people who have COVID-19 symptoms (which Influenza symptoms can be mistaken for), but are not tested for SARS RNA,” Wittkowski told Just the News.

Scientist Has To Hide Identity To Appear On Air And Tell The Truth About COVID-19: Almost No Cases Of Common Flu In Hospitals – All Designated Covid.

Numbers published in April last year by the UK’s Office of National Statistics also showed that there had been three times more deaths from flu and pneumonia than coronavirus.

“The number of deaths from flu and pneumonia – at more than 32,000 – is three times higher than the total number of coronavirus deaths this year,” reported the BBC.

Source and references: Summit.news (excerpt); WHO.int; CDC.gov; Denden.shinyapps.io; Diseases.canada.ca

