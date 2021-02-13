Technocracy’s Agenda for the World Excludes the Existence of America

by Leo Hohmann

Two things occurred this week that should have your attention.

And, no, one of them is not the cartoonish second impeachment trial of a former president. Don’t let the media lure you into this drama. As the first two days of the trial proved, this is nothing more than emotion-driven theatrics.

Democrats are notorious for murdering the facts and appealing to people’s base emotions, and this trial is more of the same.

Its purpose has little to do with the former president and everything to do with you, Mr. and Mrs. Conservative American.

If they can criminalize the former president, or at the very least tarnish his reputation beyond repair, they will use that to criminalize and/or tarnish those who supported his America-first policies.

That’s what they’re really after, so don’t let them get into your head. Call it what it is, openly and boldly. Dramatic theater meant to sway the ignorant and uninformed.

The ignorant will be ignorant. Let them go.

While millions are immersed in that sideshow, the globalist elites at the Davos-based World Economic Forum and their comrades at the United Nations, the IMF, E.U., the British Royal Family and the Vatican are scheming behind closed doors with China and China’s new puppet regime in Washington on how to implement their reset of the global economy.

The “Great Reset,” as they have branded it, is really about the destruction of the American middle class. They want to make everything more expensive, from the fuel that powers your automobile and the trucks that haul your food, to utility rates and all manufactured goods.

Food prices are sensitive to fuel prices and so you can count on your food bill rising with the rest of the items you need to survive.

The designers of the Great Reset openly boast that under their planned new system you will “own nothing and be happy.”

Fossil fuels will be eliminated, except for in China, which gets to use them for another 30 years, per the Paris Climate Accords, which Biden signed us back onto after the previous president got us out.

If these people are successful, you will be so poor that you will be forced to rent what they call an “efficiency dwelling” from the government or some government-supported boot-licking corporate crony capitalist.

So, what should you be paying attention to this week if not the impeachment?

First off, America’s new transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, the son of a communist, says we need to have a “national conversation” on whether the government should mandate airlines to require a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination for people boarding all flights, foreign and domestic.

I predicted this would happen months ago and now Buttigieg becomes the first government official to suggest it would be a great idea.

Imagine a communist wanting to restrict people’s freedom of movement. What a shocker!

The next step after requiring Americans to show their papers before boarding flights will be to require the same for them to renew their driver’s license. It’s coming. If the momentum toward health tyranny is not slowed, it’s coming.

Secondly, the Biden administration announced it wants to launch a $1 billion vaccine awareness [i.e. propaganda] campaign.

Assuming the industry is able to ramp up production, you should expect to be propagandized, coerced, incentivized, bribed and lied to by people who want to get this experimental biological agent into your veins by the end of this year.

That in itself should make you leery. Why are they so desperate to get this unknown bio-chemical agent injected into everyone, even kids?

Sorry but I just don’t believe they are that concerned about the health of old people, who are most susceptible to the Wuhan virus.

We know the CDC and its supporting cast of media liars greatly exaggerated the death count and under-emphasized the fact that there are several very effective therapeutic treatments for the Wuhan virus.

But they can’t let the virus fade from the realm of scary things that keep you distracted and in fear.

As long as you are distracted and in fear you will continue to be uninformed about the things you should legitimately be fearing – permanently life-altering things that will soon be coming down the pike with the Green New Deal and Great Reset, which are planned to work hand in hand to destroy your jobs, your savings, your health and your way of life.

Watch the World Economic Forum’s latest propaganda video on the Great Reset below:

Remember, they need you to be mentally and emotionally off your game, totally desperate, weary, confused and depressed in order to get you to accept the horrific plans they have concocted for your future.

That includes a life in a tiny apartment in the city where you don’t own anything and conduct most of life’s basic functions in a virtual online world.

There will be no cash, meaning every transaction is trackable, and every expression of your individuality is watched and listened to in order to make sure it’s approved by the Big Brother overseers in Big Tech.

Oh, but they want your input into the new system, they say, and they are designing that system to be more “inclusive” than the old capitalist system.

Yeah. Right.

Is that why conservatives can’t even stay on social media and those who do manage to keep their accounts are having them censored and fact-checked when leftists can get away with saying whatever they want on those platforms?

The left are masters at incrementalism. But if you know how they think, it’s very easy to predict where they are going two or three steps down the road.

The left is always about curtailing basic freedoms, whether that be freedom of speech, of assembly, of movement, the right to bear arms, they are 100 percent against all of the traditional freedoms that people take for granted in America.

But they know that if they outlawed them all at one time they would cause people to wake up and push back, hard.

So instead they move methodically, but always pushing the envelope.

True to their totalitarian leanings, these leftists are also globalists. That means they hate America, not because it is America, but because it is free.

A strong, free and independent people are not easy to lead around with a government nose ring. But desperate, impoverished, fearful people are easily led.

So turn off the “news” and tune into the real dynamic that is playing out right in front of our faces, the slide into totalitarianism under the guise of the global Great Reset.

Be prepared to be called names. You will be deemed dangerous to these ruling elites because they know that you know what they’re all about.

They will call you a “conspiracy theorist” and a spreader of “misinformation.”

But that’s a small price to pay for saving our country. And the only way to save it is to speak out more boldly than ever with the light of truth.

Instead of letting the fake-news media distract us and lead us to their distracting sideshows, let’s focus our minds and creative energies elsewhere.

The focus, in my opinion, should be on educating our families and friends about what’s coming and getting our children out of the clutches of the state-sponsored indoctrinators who are raping their young minds and filling them with harmful lies.

Here are my priorities for 2021:

Spreading the truth about the experimental non-vaccine being pushed by the establishment.

Preparing for the coming economic onslaught of debt and hyper-inflation, which will create so much misery as to make people beg for something new. The globalists will be ready with their Great Reset, which will require the replacement of global currencies with a new digital non-currency.

Preparing for food shortages and possibly water challenges. Bill Gates isn’t buying up farmland for nothing. He hopes to influence the food and water supplies. Most of the farm acreage he is buying is along waterways. There must be a reason.

Finding a church that doesn’t focus on social gospel/social justice but recognizes the signs of the times and the urgency of the hour, which requires spiritual warfare to get Christians battle-hardened and prepared for persecution under the coming technocratic global governance.

Rejecting and defying government restrictions based on falsified data about the Wuhan virus. Every minute spent defying these unconstitutional edicts and convincing others to do the same will pay dividends in freedoms preserved for your children and grandchildren. It starts with the mask. Take it off whenever possible. That means every store. Push the limits with your doctors as well. I have heard countless cases in which a doctor’s office tried to tell a patient to come masked and the patient refused, only to see the doctor back down.

Find an alternative schooling option for your children that doesn’t involve brainwashing and training “global citizens.” We want our youth to be American citizens.

Take stock of all your business relationships – where you bank, where you buy goods and services, where you find sources of entertainment – and cut off all that are actively supporting through money or policies the globalist agenda to destroy America by destroying its middle class and its Judeo-Christian values.

Figure out a plan for how you will live in an increasingly hostile, totalitarian society. This involves things we never had to think about before. The most important one right now is the experimental non-vaccine that is being pushed by the government, media, many corporate employers, airlines, etc. If you ever had a dream of starting a small business, maybe this is the time to quit your corporate job and take the leap.

Even conservative media have been disappointing in their coverage of the experimental non-vaccines that our government has allowed to be put to market before they could even be tested for the long-term effects on human health.

There are a few independent sources of health news that I trust: Dr. Joseph Mercola’s website, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s website and Technocracy News.

But I don’t see Fox, Newsmax, or even One American News Network [OANN] doing any in-depth reporting on the safety, both short and long term, of these experimental non-vaccines.

Now that Joe Biden has been installed into the office of the president, he promises to increase the virus-based restrictions and use them to further impede your ability to travel.

This is dangerous. One of the things that made America great was its strong, independent middle class where people could afford to own property and move about freely in automobiles.

But the car and home ownership are both under attack by the Great Reset and the Paris Climate Accords, from which John Kerry and the rest of Biden’s elitist advisers take their cues.

The truth is that the Wuhan virus was never as scary and deadly as the media made it out to be when the previous president was in office.

A new peer-reviewed study released by a group of 10 science scholars confirms what LeoHohmann.com reported in October 2020, that the PCR test is horribly unreliable as a diagnostic tool. Even the WHO admits the PCR test generates way too many false-positives.

Also read: Court Rules Covid-19 Tests Worthless — Mainstream Media Rejects Science

The 25-page peer-reviewed study concluded that testing inaccuracies combined with unscientific procedures and methods resulted in massive false-positive spikes in “cases,” which the media then reported as fact in the months leading up to the 2020 election:

“The CDC is now legally requiring red-blooded Americans to wear face masks on all public transportation as globalists try to push the concept of ‘double-masking’ on the populace. Since the [s]election, the World Health Organization admits that PCR tests are not totally reliable on the first try and a second test might be needed.

“This corresponds with CDC’s quiet admission that it blended viral and antibody test results for its case numbers and that people can test positive on an antibody test if they have antibodies from a family of viruses that cause the common cold.”

Not only are the number of cases overblown, so are the number of deaths.

The CDC admitted months ago that only 6 percent of the people counted as having been killed by COVID died from COVID alone. The other 94 percent had at least one other co-morbidity.

My concerns about the experimental vaccines being delivered by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are not relegated to the fact that they used cell lines from aborted babies to either test or develop their treatments – this is reason enough for any Christian to reject them – but it’s also based on the fact that they are not really vaccines at all.

The government and media are once again lying to us by promoting these experimental bio-chemical agents as “vaccines.”

A vaccine is a one-time treatment that offers a lifetime of immunity to an extremely deadly or debilitating disease like smallpox or polio.

A vaccine requires growing the pathogen and injecting a small portion of it into a person’s body, just enough so they are able to fight it off and their immune system then recognizes and attacks the same pathogen should it ever be encountered again in the natural world.

The treatment they are pushing for COVID, which they are calling a vaccine, does not meet any of the above criteria.

Two doses are not guaranteed to protect you against COVID and even if the double-dose does protect you it’s only for a few months, possibly up to a year, not for life. You will need a new shot every year, just like the flu shot. That’s not a vaccine!

Those pushing the vaccine have lied about what it will take to achieve herd immunity.

At first, Dr. Anthony Fauci, perhaps the most dishonest man I have ever seen hold a government position [and that’s saying a lot], said it would take 60 percent of the population being vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Now he’s upped that to 80 percent, He’s also now campaigning for parents to have their young children vaccinated.

The same folks who lied about the effectiveness of mask wearing are now lying about the vaccine. Go figure.