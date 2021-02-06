Rubella Vaccine Inventor Admits Dozens of Babies Were Strategically Aborted to Establish a Suitable Cell Line for Vaccines

by Lance D Johnson

One of the most repugnant, depraved aspects of vaccination is that many vaccines were developed using strategically harvested organs from aborted babies.

The original scientist, who helped develop the first human diploid cell line for vaccine development, admits that dozens of babies were strategically aborted to find a suitable cell line for virus replication.

The act of multiplying viruses in cell cultures is fundamental to the science of vaccination because the viruses must be attenuated (weakened) before they are cultured and introduced via needle into the person’s body.

Inventor of rubella vaccine spearheaded the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccines

Dr. Stanley Plotkin is credited as the inventor of the rubella vaccine in the 1960s. At the time, most of his colleagues did not agree with the unethical practice of using aborted fetuses to test out and manufacture attenuated, live virus vaccines.

At the time, one of the leading voices of dissent was oral polio vaccine developer, Albert Sabin. However, no matter how morally-sound Sabin’s arguments were, he couldn’t prove that the fetal cell lines were unsafe to use.

The burden of proof was saddled on those dissented; therefore, the unethical practice of harvesting aborted fetal organs was ultimately accepted as safe for use in vaccine development.

The regulatory agencies eventually acquiesced to the unethical practice and allowed vaccine developers to take advantage of organ harvesting operations.

During the 1960s, women were coerced to abort their babies out of fear of getting rubella during pregnancy.

Instead of encouraging healthy prenatal development and strengthening the natural immune function of pregnant women, the medical establishment scared women into aborting their babies if they didn’t get the abortion-tainted rubella vaccine.

Today, the official story about fetal cells in vaccines is embellished, to make the sacrifice of human life seem justified. Facebook’s biased fact checkers and Google’s top search engine results condone the use of aborted fetal cell lines in vaccines.

The official story concludes that only two babies were aborted to develop the WI-38 WI-26, and WI-44 cell lines. This couldn’t be further from the truth. While these cell lines have been used for decades to replicate viruses for vaccine development, their original development required the death of dozens of babies.

Dozens of babies were sacrificed, their organs strategically harvested, to create today’s vaccines

On January 11, 2018, Dr. Stanley Plotkin gave a deposition, admitting that seventy-six babies were aborted to establish the WI-38 cell line.

Dr. Plotkin gave his deposition in front of a lawyer who was defending the rights of a mother who refused to vaccinate her child due to concerns about the ingredients in the vaccines.

These dead babies were not the product of miscarriages or medical emergencies. Plotkin confessed that the babies were strategically selected for termination after the third month of gestation.

In order to obtain viable organs, vaccine researchers strategically harvested pituitary glands, lungs, skin, kidneys, spleen, hearts and tongues from the babies. Dozens of fetal organs were harvested and used up to study the best cell lines for virus replication.

In the end, this macabre research was used to establish the WI-38 cell line, developed at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, PA.

The cell line is derived from the severed body parts of an aborted baby taken from a specific family that had no familial diseases in the history of either parent and no history of cancer specifically in the families.

This cell line has been preserved for decades and is continually put through cellular division to create more substrate for continued vaccine development.

Today, the WI-38 cell line is used in the development of vaccines targeting varicella (chickenpox) rubella (in the MMR vaccine), hepatitis A, shingles (Zoster) vaccine, and rabies vaccines.

Dr. Plotkin’s use of WI-38 has “inspired” the development of other fetal cell lines, that also require multiple dead babies to understand which fetal organs best procure viral replication.

British researchers developed the MCR-5 cell line in 1966, ultimately settling on healthy lung tissue taken from a 4-month-old fetus.

These aborted fetal cells are used to make today’s diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTP) vaccines, hepatitis A and B vaccines, polio and adenovirus vaccines.

In 1985, US researchers developed cell line PER C6, which was taken from the retina of a carefully selected, aborted baby. It was used in the development of vaccines for Ebola and HIV.