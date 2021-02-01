Only 23 Americans Tested Positive for Flu Last Week Compared to 14,657 Cases Reported Last Year at Same Time

by Jim Hoft

Do you ever get the feeling you’re being lied to?

450,390 people have now died WITH the coronavirus in the US this year. That number includes poisonings, shootings, homicides and hospice deaths.

The Gateway Pundit reported news from the CDC in August that only 6% of all deaths in the US classified as Coronavirus deaths actually died from the Wuahn Coronavirus exclusively.

That means the number of those poor people who died from the coronavirus exclusively is much, much lower than the headlines.

Many local and state governments are shutting down their local businesses and institutions due to over-inflated statistics regarding the number of Americans who died from this Wuhan coronavirus.

Will this ever make the mainstream news?

But is the CDC also using other statistical tricks this year? The number of flu cases in the US is at an all-time low this flu season.

The 2020 numbers are that line at the bottom with all the triangles:

Here is the current map for reported flu cases in the US this year.

Even the liberal website weather.com is reporting a surprisingly low number of flu cases this year.

Weather.com reported:

During the second week in January, 23 people tested positive for the flu in the United States.

More than 14,657 tested positive for the flu during the same time last year, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

“It’s crazy,” Lynnette Brammer, who leads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Domestic Influenza Surveillance team, told The Washington Post. “This is my 30th flu season. I never would have expected to see flu activity this low.”

For the week ending January 16, the CDC reported low or minimal flu activity in almost every state and territory.

Last year, flu activity was high in 44 states that week, plus Puerto Rico and New York City. Only one state, New Hampshire, had minimal flu activity.

Doctors and health experts say the large number of people who got flu vaccines leading into this year’s flu season, combined with social distancing and other measures designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, are likely contributors for the steep drop.