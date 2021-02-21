newsweek ‘fact check’ claims india vaccine ban ‘mostly false’ while admitting de facto ban
Newsweek ‘Fact Check’ Claims India Vaccine Ban ‘Mostly False’ While Admitting De Facto Ban

Newsweek published a “fact check” which labeled claims that India had banned the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as “mostly false” despite admitting in the article that India has in fact temporarily banned the vaccine.

Last week, discussion around the issue intensified after it was revealed that Indian health authorities had refused to give permission for the vaccine to be distributed.

“On February 3, 2021, India’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC), a panel that advises the nation’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), a national regulatory body focused on pharmaceuticals and devices, ruled that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should not be recommended for an EUA in the country “at this stage,” reports Newsweek.

The report quotes India’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC), which ruled, “The committee noted that incidents of palsy, anaphylaxis and other SAE’s have been reported during post marketing and the causality of the events with the vaccine is being investigated.

Further, the firm has not proposed any plan to generate safety and immunogenicity data in Indian population.”

In response, after the meeting with the regulator, Pfizer Inc. withdrew its application for the vaccine’s use in India.

The Newsweek report admits all this, including but then asserts that that the claim India banned the vaccine is “mostly false.”

Indian authorities refused to allow the vaccine to be distributed in India. That’s also known as a “ban”. The ban might be lifted at a future date, but it’s a ban nonetheless.

For Newsweek to claim that this is “mostly false” is completely erroneous. The Newsweek fact check itself is “mostly false.” The fact checkers have been fact checked.

Reuters Fact-Check Accidentally CONFIRMS Everything It Tries To Debunk: BACTERIA Killed People In The 1918 Pandemic & Fauci KNEW

But it gets worse.

Bill Gates owns stock in Pfizer Inc. and his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated significant sums of money to help Pfizer’s development of vaccines.

Watch: Bill Gates Admitting That His $10 Billion Investment In Vaccines Brought Him $200 BILLIONS (A Return Of 20:1)

Interesting to note therefore that a message which originally appeared at the bottom of the Newsweek ‘fact check’ article has now disappeared.

The message read; “Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.”

newsweek msn microsoft

It is not known why that message has now vanished.

This is yet another example of how ‘fact checks’ are often completely devoid of facts and are merely a way of legacy media institutions and giant corporations shutting down narratives they don’t like.

Reference: Summit.news

