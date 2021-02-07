Local Radio Reports ‘Many Dying’ in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental mRNA Injections

by Brian Shilhavy

Earlier this week we published Vera Sharav’s article “Government Consigned Israeli Population to be Human Subjects in a Massive Experiment.”

Ms. Sharav is the founder of Alliance for Human Research Protection, and is herself a holocaust survivor from World War II.

She reported:

On November 18, 2020, Israel’s senior health officials were caught unprepared when Pfizer announced that its vaccine was “90% effective” (revised to 95%) against Covid-19.

They had ordered millions of vaccine doses from Moderna and AstraZeneca but none for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

How then, did Israel procure an estimated four to five million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020 – enough to vaccinate at least two million people?

It is astonishing that the government of Israel entrusted the health of the people to Pfizer; by entering into a secret contract that enrolled the Israeli population to become research subjects, without their knowledge or consent.

Under the contract, Real World Epidemiological EvidenceCollaboration Agreement, the government signed a commitment to vaccinate the entire seven million adult population and to provide weekly data on its citizens during a 24-month surveillance follow-up study.

The government disregarded potentially serious medical risks from the experimental vaccine and risks to privacy.

Israel is considered an ideal place for a vast epidemiological study, encompassing 9.3 million people, because of its universal, state-sponsored healthcare system in which insurers maintain 40 years of digitized medical records, including vaccination records for each Israeli citizen.

This centralized system helped Israel administer more than 2 million doses of the vaccine in under a month. In exchange, Israel received priority delivery of millions of doses of the vaccines. (Full article)

A man residing in Israel has gone public with a short video, where he plays a portion of a local talk radio program produced by Mordechai Sones on IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com.

Mordechai begins his broadcast by reading the names of 28 people who have died following the Pfizer experimental COVID mRNA injections. The list begins with some elderly Rabbis, but also includes young people who reportedly had no existing health problems and died suddenly, including a 25-year-old woman.

After reading these 28 names, Mordechai states:

The list continues, but cannot be brought here in its entirety due to time constraints.

Mordechai goes on to state:

After succeeding Sunday in extending the current lockdown, this time until Friday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu repeated we will use the time to vaccinate another million Israelis.

The Israeli man who posted this on YouTube states:

I made this short video with an audio broadcast of Mordechai Sones; so that I could pass on the information that many people here in Israel have been dying after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine.

But none of this information seems to be making it into the mainline media.

I am calling on everyone to pray and seek the Lord to have this evil thing stopped immediately.