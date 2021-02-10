Full List of Celebrities Who Supported the Pedophile-Ridden Lincoln Project

by Ethan Huff

Prior to the public revelation that Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver is accused of being a pedophile who for many years used his executive position to try to groom young boys for sex, many prominent Hollywood celebrities were going gaga with worship towards his organization on social media.

Some of the biggest promoters of the Lincoln Project include “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing, “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, former professional wrestler Dave Bautista, and “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones.

Another is “comedian” Chelsea Handler, who disturbingly tweeted that she has “become sexually attracted to the @ProjectLincoln.”

Other Hollywood celebrities who have gushed with praise towards the Lincoln Project include well-known names like Rob Reiner, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jason Bateman, and Jennifer Aniston, all of whom donated to the group. Harrison Ford, Sam Elliott, and Martin Sheen all helped narrate Lincoln Project videos.

On Oct. 23, 2020, pop star John Legend tweeted a Lincoln Project video containing footage of President Donald Trump promising a health care plan.

The footage was from Jan. 2017, three years prior, so Legend mocked Trump by writing, “I’m beginning to think he has no healthcare plan.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista has on numerous occasions, along with fellow Marvel star Chris Evans, tweeted Lincoln Project videos with nasty captions aimed at Trump.

“What a creepy lying ignorant piece of [poop],” Bautista tweeted in one of them, with a feces pile emoji instead of the word poop.

“This actual meatball wants to fire the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert during a pandemic,” whined Evans in a follow-up tweet about Trump, which included his own hand-selected Lincoln Project video.

“Fauci is a man of science. Other folks from the scientific community need to stand up for Fauci before this dunce cap replaces him with Lil Wayne.”

What skeletons might be hiding in closets of celebrities who praised Lincoln Project?

On June 25, 2020, “comedian” Jane Lynch tweeted “all praise” to the Lincoln Project for “doing all the heavy lifting” of ensuring that Trump was not reelected president.

“Whatever your politics this is wonderful,” tweeted “Zoolander” star Ben Stiller, praising Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson for his “great work” with the Lincoln Project.

Jamie Lee Curtis five days later encouraged her followers and fans to donate both to Joe Biden and to the Lincoln Project. Filmmaker Judd Apatow joined her by telling his followers that it was “important” for them to “learn how to vote,” “make a plan,” and “tell a friend to do the same thing.”

“Scrubs” star Zach Braff on Oct. 16, 2020, tweeted a pro-female video from the Lincoln Project with the caption, “Beautiful.” Actress-director Elizabeth Banks did much the same thing, calling a Lincoln Project video she shared on Oct. 8, 2020, “pretty genius.”

The infamous Alyssa Milano of course also tweeted her praise for the Lincoln Project, claiming that Trump was probably “freaking out” about it. Milano jokingly encouraged her followers to retweet said video.

Other questionable celebrities who have been caught promoting the Lincoln Project in suspicious ways include washed-up pop star Cher, Bette Midler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Seinfeld” fame, Adam Scott, Sophia Bush, Jim Gaffigan, Padma Lakshmi, Bradley Whitford, Stephen King, Josh Gad, Ellen Barkin, Vincent D’Onofrio, Matthew Modine, Ken Jeong, Mia Farrow, John Leguizamo, Ron Perlman, Henry Winkler, Ava DuVernay, Mira Sorvino, Kristen Johnston, Wanda Sykes, Eric Roberts, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, Sandra Bernhard, Steve Schmidt, Christina Applegate, Ken Olin, and Joshua Malina.

“All the people you would expect,” wrote one Breitbart commenter. “The leftist trash who had no problem with Weinstein and Epstein for decades.”