Image Scientist Analyzes Video of Three ‘Very Large’ Objects Seen Flying Around the Moon

by Arjun Walia (excerpt)

A video (below) posted on YouTube in late March of 2020 shows what appear to be three, according to Mark Carlotto, “very large” unidentified objects flying around the moon.

The objects rise up over the limb of the moon, fly across the lunar surface and disappear into the moon’s shadow. The video was taken by a French-Canadian amateur astronomer named Jean-Michel Tenac using a telescope.

Only a couple of media outlets covered the story, I have not been able to verify who Tenac is. The original video, which you can see below was uploaded to his Youtube channel.

According to Carlotto, who published a paper using simple mathematics to analyze the objects:

“The objects are estimated to be between 5 and 15 miles in length and roughly 1 to 3 miles in width, and appear to be moving in speeds in excess of 30 miles/sec/ between 5 and 10 miles above the lunar surface.”

Carlotto notes that, “What is immediately evident is that the objects in the video are large and close enough to the moon to be able to cast noticeable shadows.”

His paper attempts to answer four key questions. How close are these objects to the moon? How large are they? How fast are they moving? What are they?

He concludes by stating:

“Ultimately, it is impossible to prove that this (or any other) video of this nature is authentic. However, if these objects are real, they are between 5 and 15 miles in length and roughly 1 to 3 miles in width, and appear to be moving in speeds in excess of 30 miles/sec. between 5 and 10 miles above the lunar surface. The first video comes from Tanec, it’s the original YouTube Upload, below that you will find the video analysis Carlotto uploaded.