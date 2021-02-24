hospitals in france forced to slow down covid experimental injections as healthcare workers fall ill in droves

by Lance D Johnson

When the experimental Covid “vaccine” was first rolled out at the University Hospital of Brest in Brittany, a staggering 25 percent of the vaccinated healthcare workers fell ill.

Many suffered from severe headaches, high fever, chills, sore muscles and consequentially, could not go to work. The rate of vaccine injury was so high, the hospital had to stop vaccinating the healthcare workers altogether.

The VACCINE, not the virus, is leading to intermittent staff shortages in hospitals throughout France.

This appalling rate of vaccine injury was first observed in clinical trials, but the issues were never investigated or resolved. Now vaccine injury is being extrapolated across entire population groups, as coercion is used to get as many people as possible vaccinated at once.

In the rush to vaccinate people in a collectivist fashion, informed consent and medical ethics are being abandoned as vaccine injury becomes a normal way of life.

France orders hospitals to slow down “vaccine” rollout because of widespread injury

The real-life effects of this mass medical experiment has caused the French vaccination task force to SLOW DOWN the Covid “vaccine” rollout for healthcare workers.

Hospitals in France are now being advised to stagger the vaccination schedule for healthcare workers who are in the same care unit. French authorities also recommend that healthcare workers take acetaminophen before the injection and for two days after the shot.

How many drugs must people take to tolerate or counter the negative effects of the vaccine? Isn’t the whole objective of vaccination to prevent illness, health complications and hospital visits?

Instead, submission of the mind and the body to vaccination is creating the very problems vaccination promises to prevent.

The mass inoculation of healthcare workers using the Oxford-AstraZeneca has had tragic results. Personnel shortages are now being observed in the intensive care units throughout Europe.

Approximately one in five young people are negatively affected by the vaccine, whereas the vaccine deliberately causes real symptoms of illness that disrupt the daily work activities of young adults.

Vaccine injury is now accepted as normal sacrifice “for the greater good”

The town of Brittany is not the only place to suffer from a high rate of vaccine injury. The towns of Quimper, Morlaix, Normandy, Dordogne, and Vannes have reported similar issues across their healthcare staff.

One of the hospitals lost half of their physiotherapists after the vaccine forced the staff to take sick leave simultaneously. The vaccine injured 18 percent of the healthcare workers in Vannes, forcing them to take sick leave.

The damage is so immense, the hospital of Saint-Lô in Normandy had to suspend the vaccine drive on February 11. The day prior, approximately ten out of fifty vaccinated workers fell ill with high fever and nausea.

At the hospital of Périgueux in Dordogne, hospital staff are boycotting the AstraZeneca jab after seeing a “considerable number” of their colleagues suffer from severe adverse events after vaccination.

The hospital initially agreed to tolerate a vaccine injury rate as high as ten percent, but saw between 50 and 70 percent of the vaccinated workers fall ill!

How long will populations permit this dangerous experiment?

As vaccine injury becomes accepted as a normal sacrifice “for the greater good,” many people are refusing the vaccine for conscientious reasons.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was developed by culturing the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a cell line derived from the kidney of an aborted baby.

Because there is no guarantee that the purification process removes all the cell culture material from the vaccine, vaccine companies cannot promise that fetal DNA is absent in the final formulation.

It doesn’t matter if the baby’s DNA does/doesn’t persist in the vaccine; most people find this process of using aborted fetal cells morally repulsive.

Even more repulsive yet is that human lives – men, women, and now children – are being treated as experimental dumping grounds, coerced to submit to a “savior” science that sacrifices more human life, health, liberty and dignity along the way.

Reference: https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/nouvelle-aquitaine/dordogne/trop-d-effets-indesirables-les-hospitaliers-de-dordogne-ne-veulent-pas-se-faire-vacciner-par-astra-zeneca-1958278.html