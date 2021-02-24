Health Care Worker in Orange County, California Dies Four Days After Getting Experimental COVID-19 Injection

A 60-year-old health care worker died on Jan. 9, 2021 in Orange, California just four days after having received the second dose of Pfizer/ BioNTech’s experimental messenger RNA (mRNA) BNT162b2 “vaccine” for COVID-19.

Tim Zook, who worked as a X-ray technician, began complaining of abdominal pain and trouble breathing about two and a half hours after being vaccinated at the South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana on Jan. 5.1 2

Zook was walked to the emergency room by his co-workers. There, a series of tests where conducted and congestive heart failure and COVID-19 were ruled out.

“It was presenting as COVID but the test keep coming back negative,” Zook’s wife, Rochelle, said. “They tested him again. No congestive heart failure.”1 2

When she was notified of her husband’s condition, Mrs. Zook reportedly texted her husband, “Should I be worried?”

Zook texted back, “No, absolutely not.”

Mrs. Zook responded, “Do you think this is a direct result of the vaccine?”2

“No, no,” Zook texted. “I’m not sure what. But don’t worry.2

Three “Code Blues”

On Jan. 7, Zook was put into a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator to help him breathe.

“He just couldn’t breathe on his own, he had stomach problems, he just wasn’t feeling good,” said Zook’s son, Kyle.

“He was so bad he told them, ‘put me on the ventilator, I want to live,’ Those were his last words.”3

Zook’s blood pressure dropped and he was subsequently taken to the University of California’s Irvine Medical Center.

On Jan. 8, Mrs. Zook received a call from the hospital and was told that her husband’s kidneys were failing and that he needed to be placed on dialysis, that otherwise he would die, but that there was also “a chance he might have a heart attack or stroke on dialysis because his blood pressure is so low.”1 2

Early in the morning on Jan. 9, Zook twice experienced a “code blue,” which usually involves sudden respiratory or cardiac arrest. That afternoon, he suffered a third code blue.

“They said if he went code blue a fourth time, he’d have brain damage and be a vegetable if he survives,” Mrs. Zook said. Her husband died later that day.2

What Else Could Have Happened?

Regarding her husband’s death, Mrs. Zook said:

“We are not blaming any pharmaceutical company. My husband loved what he did. He worked in hospitals for 36 and a half years. He believed in vaccines. I’m sure he would take that vaccine again, and he’d want the public to take it. But when someone gets symptoms two and a half hours after a vaccine, that’s a reaction. What else could have happened?” 2

Zook’s death is under investigation, so the official cause has not yet been determined. But Mrs. Zook noted:

“The doctors believe that his body reacted to something after he took the vaccine and they called it an inflammatory reaction. It was so intense that it started attacking major organs and he never had a chance to recover.”4

This case has been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “VAERS accepts reports of adverse events that may be associated with U.S. licensed vaccines from health care providers, manufacturers, and the public.”5

CDC: 929 Dead And 15,923 Injured Following Experimental MRNA COVID Injections (February 12 Update)

VAERS, which is jointly operated by the FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was created by Congress under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 in response to growing public concern about the safety of whole cell pertussis vaccine in DPT (diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus) and other childhood vaccines.6

Source: TheVaccineReaction.org / References:

1 Habeshian S, Fenoglio J. O.C. health worker who died after getting COVID-19 vaccine would want others to get vaccinated, wife says. KTLA 5 Jan. 27, 2021.

2 Sforza T. Health care worker dies after second dose of COVID vaccine, investigations underway. The Orange County Register Feb. 4, 2021.

3 CBSLA Staff. F 60-Year-Old Father Dies After Receiving Second Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine. CBS Los Angeles Jan. 28, 2021.

4 Silva G, Stringini M. OC health care worker dies after receiving 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot; official cause of death pending Fox 29 Philadelphia Jan. 28, 2021.

5 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. VAERS Overview.

6 TVR Staff. Only One Percent of Vaccine Reactions Reported to VAERS. The Vaccine Reaction Jan. 9, 2020.