Germany Claims Astrazeneca Covid 19 Vaccine Only 8% Effective In People Over 65

According to a report by Germany’s Standing Vaccination Commission, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is only effective 8% in people over 65.

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is not very effective for people over 65, German coalition sources told tabloid Bild and Handelsblatt, a step which calls into question its suitability in mass vaccination programmes.

German officials fear that the AstraZeneca vaccine may not be approved by European Union authorities for use in those over 65, the German tabloid said in its online edition.

The German Standing Vaccination Commission sees no basis for recommending the use of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine for the group of over 65-year-olds.

This policy is based on an 88-page draft resolution by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) committee, dated January 26th.

The paper literally states: “The Covid-19 vaccine Astra-Zeneca is currently only recommended for people aged 18 to 64 based on the data currently available.”

Earlier, European Union threatened AstraZeneca to block its export of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries after AstraZeneca took 336 million euros from the EU for guaranteed orders and delivered vaccines elsewhere.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com