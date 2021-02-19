Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried As War Criminals’

Sunday Times bestselling author Vernon Coleman has written over 100 books which have sold over two million copies in the UK alone.

His medical bestsellers include Bodypower, Mindpower, Food for Thought, How To Stop Your Doctor Killing You, Superbody and Coleman’s Laws.

The global bestseller Bodypower was voted one of the top 100 books by British readers. All books are available as paperbooks and ebooks on Amazon.

In an emotional video, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why doctors and nurses giving the covid-19 vaccine will be tried as war criminals:

Sources: BrandNewTube.com; VernonColeman.com