Sherri Tenpenny Explains How The Depopulation Mrna Vaccines Will Start Working In 3 6 Months
CoronavirusDepopulationHealthcareVaccines

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the mRNA Injections Might Cause Mass Deaths 3-6 Months After Being Injected

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny gives VERY important information! Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem.

All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus.

Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines.

CNN: ‘Don’t Be Alarmed’ If People Start Dying After Taking The Vaccine

Dr. Lee Merritt: In Animal Studies, After Being Injected With MRNA Technology, All Animals Died Upon Reinfection

Reference: BitChute.com

