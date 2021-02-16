Doctor Has Miscarriage 3 Days After Being Injected with Experimental COVID mRNA Shot

by Brian Shilhavy

The COVID Blog has reported on the miscarriage of a Wisconsin doctor shortly after receiving one of the experimental COVID mRNA injections.

Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2019. She is completing her residency in Radiation Oncology at the same Milwaukee college.

Her profile on a website called SheMD says she is “passionate about medical education, public health, and mentorship, particularly for women interested in radiation.” She is married with one daughter and had another child on the way – until yesterday.

Dr. Beltrán Ponce tweeted on January 28 that she is 14 weeks pregnant and “fully vaccinated.” She repeated many of the most common talking points related to COVID-19 and vaccines in the tweet chain.

She tweeted an update about her pregnancy less than a week later.

(NOTE: There is a narrative on social media channels about some sort of “fake photo” in Dr. Beltrán Ponce’s tweets. The narrative appears to attempt discrediting the story or deflecting from the facts. We’ve linked the internet archives herein for readers to see the actual tweets and screenshots).

The miscarriage happened at 14 1/2 weeks, indicating it was three days after she got the first or second mRNA shot.

She did not say if it was the Pfizer or Moderna shot. Dr. Beltrán Ponce has since locked her Twitter account so only verified followers can see her tweets. (Full article).

In searching through the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), I found a few other reported cases of miscarriages so far just after receiving the Pfizer experimental COVID shot. One of them, in California, was also a doctor.

VAERS ID: 918034

Write-up: I was 28 weeks and 5 days pregnant when I received the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. Two days later (12/25/2020 in the afternoon), I noticed decreased motion of the baby.

The baby was found to not have a heartbeat in the early am on 12/26/2020 and I delivered a 2lb 7oz nonviable female fetus at 29 weeks gestation.

I was 35 years old at the time of the fetal demise and the only pregnancy history for this pregnancy included a velamentous cord insertion that was being closely monitored by a high risk OB. My estimated due was March 12, 2021.

VAERS ID: 958755

Write-up: Pt was 18 weeks pregnant at the time of the vaccine. Second pregnancy. Pt is a physician. Pregnancy was entirely normal up to that time.

On 1/18/2021, she began to have heavy vaginal bleeding probably due to a placental abruption and subsequently delivered at 18 weeks. Baby was stillborn. Ultrasound done 1/15/2021 normal. Lethal event for the fetus. The patient did well.

VAERS ID: 967274

Write-up: I was pregnant and my baby died two days after I took it and I got really sick.

As we have previously reported, when the UK issued its emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID mRNA injection, they recommended that pregnant women NOT get the jab.

They also recommended that nursing mothers and women planning on becoming pregnant to wait at least two months.

The FDA in the United States, however, issued no such warnings when they issued an EUA for the same experimental Pfizer COVID mRNA injection.

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former head of Pfizer research, filed an emergency STAY OF ACTION with the European Medicines Agency trying to prevent the experimental COVID mRNA injections from being used on the public as guinea pigs.

One of Dr. Yeadon’s primary concerns was that the experimental jabs would cause infertility. He wrote that these injections are still in Phase III trials and are:

expected to induce the formation of humoral antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Syncytin-1 (see Gallaher, B., “Response to nCoV2019 Against Backdrop of Endogenous Retroviruses” – http://virological.org/t/response-to-ncov2019-against-backdrop-of-endogenous-retroviruses/396), which is derived from human endogenous retroviruses (HERV) and is responsible for the development of a placenta in mammals and humans and is therefore an essential prerequisite for a successful pregnancy, is also found in homologous form in the spike proteins of SARS viruses.

There is no indication whether antibodies against spike proteins of SARS viruses would also act like anti-Syncytin-1 antibodies.

However, if this were to be the case this would then also prevent the formation of a placenta which would result in vaccinated women essentially becoming infertile.

To my knowledge, Pfizer/BioNTech has yet to release any samples of written materials provided to patients, so it is unclear what, if any, information regarding (potential) fertility-specific risks caused by antibodies is included.

According to section 10.4.2 of the Pfizer/BioNTech trial protocol, a woman of childbearing potential (WOCBP) is eligible to participate if she is not pregnant or breastfeeding, and is using an acceptable contraceptive method as described in the trial protocol during the intervention period (for a minimum of 28 days after the last dose of study intervention).

This means that it could take a relatively long time before a noticeable number of cases of postvaccination infertility could be observed. (Source).

As you can see from Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce’s update tweet announcing the death of her unborn baby, she didn’t dare connect it to the COVID injection, because to do so would have probably shipwrecked her career as a medical doctor, because she would have been labeled as an “anti-vaxxer” and therefore “anti-science.”