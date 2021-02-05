David Icke: We must demand Nuremburg Trials for all the ‘Covid’ perpetrators, psychopaths, killers and their lapdogs for crimes against humanity and ‘I was just following orders’ will not wash – as at Nuremburg.

Here, Rachel Elnaugh sets out a way forward to bring these people to account:

Full UKColumn News video Youtu.be​; Full Dr Vernon Coleman video BrandNewTube.com; Video reference: Youtu.be

Mankind is protected against medical experimentation and forced medical “treatments” by the Nuremberg Code, which is available at THIS LINK.