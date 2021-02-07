After Escaping Jail the First Time, Fmr. DARE Cop Arrested AGAIN for Making Child Porn

by Matt Agorist

Rush County, IN — For those who doubt the existence of blue privilege and the ability of cops to escape accountability for unspeakable crimes, the following case should serve as proof it is real.

When an officer of the law is caught exploiting and abusing society’s most vulnerable — children — and they can escape any significant jail time, this is definitive proof of blue privilege.



Former officer Cale Worley shows the dangers of such privilege, as child predators, regardless of a badge, don’t normally strike just once.

In 2013, then-Rushville Police officer Worley, was arrested after he was caught having an “inappropriate” relationship with a child.

The female juvenile was a student in the district where Worley served as the DARE officer, visiting multiple schools around the county.

After hearing his niece talk about her relationship with the school DARE cop, the uncle of the girl reported it to the police.

Worley was subsequently arrested on charges of felony official misconduct (class D felony) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (class A misdemeanor) in February 2013.

In March of 2013, Worely pleaded guilty to all the charges but was never sent to jail. Instead, Worley was stripped of his credentials and certifications to be a police officer and EMT in Indiana.

Worely had tested the system’s limits when it came to his blue privilege, and he won. For a child predator, this was music to his repeat offending ears.

Fast-forward to 2020 and yet another investigation was launched into Worely’s conduct.

This time, the allegations were far worse as the crimes involved an extremely young child. Worely is accused of using the girl to make his own child sexual exploitation material, otherwise known as child porn.

According to the indictment released by the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana, as reported by Greensburg Daily News, Worley used and attempted to use a minor (a female under 12 years of age) to engaged in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depiction of such conduct.

The indictment stated around March of 2020, Worley also knowingly possessed and accessed material containing child pornography. The indictment mentions Worley possessed 22 files of images or videos, including one or more files of a minor under 12 years of age.

This time around, Worely’s charges are far more grim and the single charge of sexual exploitation of a child comes with a maximum of 30 years in prison.

The charge of possession of child pornography comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Hopefully he serves every day of these sentences if convicted.

This case illustrates several points. The first point being that cops, more often than not, escape accountability for crimes against society’s most vulnerable.

The second point is that cops who don’t face accountability for their previous criminal behavior, will almost always strike again, knowing they can get away with it.

Because Worley was not properly punished the first time, he was allowed to strike again and this time his victim was younger and experienced far greater abuse than his first victim.

Sadly, there is a pattern of police officers getting caught preying on children, raping women, and committing other unspeakable crimes — and never going to jail.

Previously, TFTP reported on the case of California Highway Patrol lieutenant Stephen Robert Deck who was given probation for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old in 2006.

The officer was caught in an undercover sting operation set up by police to catch pedophiles in the act of trying to have sex with kids.

Unlike most of the other 12 defendants in the case, who were sentenced to at least one year in prison, Deck was afforded probation simply because he wore a badge.

Although every other person caught in the same sting received jail time, Deck’s badge apparently granted him special privilege.

What’s more, this child predator was allowed to keep his taxpayer-funded medical retirement. And we call this “justice” in the land of the free.