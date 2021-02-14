Covid 1984 Is Never Going Away — Unless You Say Stop!
Covid-1984 is Never Going Away — Unless YOU Say STOP!

I hate to break it to you but the Covid-1984 nightmare isn’t going away anytime soon.

Two weeks to flatten the curve has turned into a 9-month psychological operation where fear is now the real virus.

Various health officials in many countries all over the world are warning that these extreme measures will continue indefinitely.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why the Covid-19(84) lockdown measures are here to stay, and more importantly what you can do right now to actively start protecting yourself moving forward as things are only going to get worse.

Source: Press for Truth

