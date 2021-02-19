3 Judge Court in Peru Rules: COVID-19 Pandemic Started by Bill Gates, George Soros and Rockefeller

A three judge court in Peru has ruled that the COVID-19 pandemic was started by the billionaires Bill Gates, George Soros and Rockefeller.

Despite the ruling (read the resolution in full below), “fact-checkers” concluded that the Peruvian court had no evidence to make such a judgement citing declaration from the WHO and CDC who have lost all its credibility.

On December 21, 2020, a three judge Peruvian court declared that the coronavirus pandemic was started by billionares Bill Gates, George Soros and Rockefeller, ironically known as the Good Club – who want to save the world.

The resolution maintains that the criminal process was stopped because of the covid-19, so that it had an “unpredictable” nature, except for its creators “who handled it and continue to direct it with extreme secrecy within their environments and world corporations, with projections to the 2030 project.

As reported by the official Peruvian legal news service lpderecho citing the court order dated December 21, 2020:

c) .- The Plenary Agreement 01-2017 in its 18th foundation states: “… an extension of the preventive detention cannot be accepted if the criminal process was paralyzed without any cause of justification that legitimizes it …”

In the sub judice case, the criminal process was paralyzed due to the Covid 19 pandemic, created by the criminal elites, who dominate the world; and that it paralyzed the activities in almost all the countries of the globe, and nobody imagined its advent and its continuation in the future.

This event has an “unpredictable” nature, and is a justified cause that paralyzed, and will continue to hinder, not only the judicial work of the world’s Courts of Justice, but also all economic, social and cultural activities, and so far it has been doing so with pre-existing restrictions, including in our country.

Therefore, no world government, natural and legal persons, or the defendant’s defense, can maintain that this pandemic has the quality of “predictable”, except for its creators of the new world order like Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, etc. that handled it and continue to direct it with extreme secrecy within their environments and global corporations, with projections for the 2030 project.

This being the case, the covid 19 pandemic undoubtedly constitutes a “special difficulty in hindering the investigation or criminal process ”.

What is not mentioned in the ruling is that the Rockefeller Foundation and the Clinton Foundation have developed a series of COVID apps which will tightly control your post-covid life. The initiative is launched by non-profit trust Commons Project Foundation which is part of the World Economic Forum.

The Commons Project include three COVID apps – CommonHealth, COVIDcheck and CommonPass. Together, they will collect, store and monitor your health data based on which the apps will decide whether you are eligible to travel, study, go to office, etc..

Rockefeller Foundation’s Operation Lockstep: ‘Under The Guise Of A Pandemic, We Will Create A Prison State’

The legal news service lpderecho reported on January 11, 2021, that top-level judicial officials in Peru announced they will start an investigation into the statement by the three judges.

Despite the ruling, “fact-checkers” concluded that the Peruvian court had no evidence to make such a judgement citing declaration from the WHO and CDC who have lost all its credibility. What is of interest is that Lead Stories, the Facebook fact-checker is itself funded by the Chinese and goes about debunking articles that point to their their role in the pandemic and giving clean-chits to their backers.

Worldwide Legal Action

Earlier, an Italian politician had demanded arrest of Bill Gates in Italian Parliament. Sara Cunial, MP for Rome denounced Bill Gates as “Vaccine Criminal” and urged Italian President to hand him over to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

It was also revealed in an intercepted human intelligence report that Bill Gates offered $10 million bribe for a forced Coronavirus vaccination program in Nigeria.

As reported by GreatGameIndia last year, the President of Belarus had exposed that the World Bank coronavirus aid comes with conditions for imposing extreme lockdown measures, to model their coronavirus response on that of Italy and even changes in the economic policies which he refused as being “unacceptable”.

A major lawsuit has also been filed against the PM of Denmark for strict COVID-19 restrictions and for killing almost 17 million minks.

Just a week back, a German court in a landmark ruling has declared that COVID-19 lockdowns imposed by the government are unconstitutional. Thuringia’s spring lockdown was a “catastrophically wrong political decision with dramatic consequences for almost all areas of people’s lives,” the court said, justifying its decision.

Earlier, an American federal judge ruled coronavirus restrictions in Pennsylvania as unconstitutional.

Recently, a German Court ruled that COVID-19 lockdowns are unconstitutional. Also, a German Investigative Committee will launch legal action against those responsible for the COVID-19 crisis.

It was just announced that the Canadian Govt was sued for forceful quarantine of citizens at secret locations.

Even the Belgian health experts have demanded an investigation into the WHO for faking a pandemic.

These legal actions are desperately needed in the USA and UK as well.

In the past in 2010, the WHO was caught faking a pandemic and was forced to admit that its methodology of measuring the virality or the spread of the disease, instead of its severity was incorrect.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com