Climate Engineering Operations in Texas? ‘Nothing Short of Winter Weather Warfare’

“Nothing short of winter weather warfare.”

by Dane Wigington

The extremely anomalous surface cool-down in Texas and other parts of the world are not just random acts of Nature. Global climate engineering operations are not just a proposal, they have been an ongoing reality for over 70 years.

Erratic and unprecedented weather is radically increasing everywhere.

Though there are countless forms of human activity affecting the equation, the global climate engineering programs are by far the single greatest and most destructive factor.

The geoengineers are manufacturing winter weather scenarios on a scale that can scarcely be comprehended, such operations are nothing short of winter weather warfare. Ecosystems are being decimated by the climate engineering onslaught. No habitat, no humans.

What will it take to bring the geoengineering issue to light, once and for all?

The photos below were just captured near Kerrville, Texas. The images clearly reveal the results and consequences of chemical ice nucleation operations.

Patented processes of chemical ice nucleation for weather modification are a primary component of the climate engineering programs.

The climate engineers have also inflicted immense chemical ice nucleation damage to the forests of Northern California. In this third installment of “Into The Wild” , the consequences of engineered winter weather events are documented:

For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. Below is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film: