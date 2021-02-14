CDC Witholding Information: 1,170 DEAD Following COVID Injections – Almost Twice as Many Deaths as Found in VAERS

by Brian Shilhavy

Yesterday we reported that the CDC had done another data dump into the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, showing that through February 4, 2021, there were 12,697 recorded adverse events, including 653 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.

After publishing this article, a Health Impact News subscriber sent me a link to a page on the CDC website where they are reporting that as of February 11, 2021, VAERS received 1,170 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The page, at least at the time of publication today, is located here.

We have captured a screen shot of this page, and made some editorial edits.

For the past few weeks, the CDC has been slowly updating the VAERS database with data dumps on Friday, just before the weekend and the beginning of the slow news cycle that usually picks up again on Mondays.

On Friday, January 29th, their VAERS data reported 329 deaths from people receiving one of the experimental COVID mRNA injections.

The following Friday, February 5, 2021, their VAERS data reported 501 deaths. An increase of 172 deaths.

Yesterday, February 12, 2021, the CDC VAERS data reported 653 deaths. An increase of 152 deaths.

That still leaves 517 deaths unaccounted for in the VAERS database related to the COVID injections.

Why is the CDC withholding this information?

ZERO Deaths Linked to COVID “Vaccinations”?

One of the most incredible statements made by the CDC on this page regarding the COVID injections is that they found no link from over 1100 reported deaths to the Pfizer and Moderna experimental mRNA shots.

CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records findings revealed no link with vaccination. CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS.

How could anyone believe this unscientific statement? How could anyone continue to believe that the CDC is actually concerned about public health, and not simply a marketing department for Big Pharma?

Here is what the FDA states in their guidelines for both the Pfizer and Moderna experimental COVID mRNA injections:

Serious adverse events are defined as:

• Death;

• A life-threatening adverse event;

• Inpatient hospitalization or prolongation of existing hospitalization;

• A persistent or significant incapacity or substantial disruption of the ability to conduct normal life functions;

• A congenital anomaly/birth defect;

• An important medical event that based on appropriate medical judgement may jeopardize the individual and may require medical or surgical intervention to prevent one of the outcomes listed above. (Source)

How could anyone believe that out of 41 million doses of experimental COVID mRNA injections administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through February 7, 2021, with over 1100 deaths reported to VAERS (the actual number of deaths is much higher since they are not all reported in VAERS), that NONE of them are related to these experimental injections that have not even completed Phase 3 trials and are not even approved by the FDA yet?

Read some of the reports we have published over the past few weeks (see below), especially of young and middle-aged healthcare professionals with no previous health conditions who die very shortly after being injected, and ask yourself: How could the CDC conclusively determine that the shot did not cause this?

Remember, the CDC does not even have a category for death by vaccine to list on death certificates, so according to them, nobody has ever died as a result of a vaccine, even though the U.S. Government has paid out BILLIONS in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths since 1986 and the advent of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

(Quarterly reports from the DOJ found here).

CDC’s History of Corruption and Conflict of Interest

I have published this information frequently during the past couple of months, but it bears repeating here since apparently so few in the public are aware of the depth of corruption at the CDC.

The CDC is the largest purchaser and distributor of vaccines in the world, allocating over $5 BILLION in their budget (supplied by American taxpayers) each year to purchase and distribute vaccines from Big Pharma.

Do you think this might be a conflict of interest?

Secondly, the CDC owns over 56 patents on vaccines, and many of their scientists earn royalties from the sale of vaccines. (Source)

Do you think this might be a conflict of interest?

The CDC has a long history of corruption, and over the years many of their own scientists have tried to blow the whistle on this corruption only to be silenced.

n addition, many of the directors running the CDC go on to work for Big Pharma after they complete their term at the CDC.

If you are putting your faith in the CDC to protect your health, you are trusting in a false god, and you will suffer the consequences.

See now that I myself am He! There is no god besides me. I put to death and I bring to life, I have wounded and I will heal, and no one can deliver out of my hand. (Deuteronomy 32:39)

CDC: 653 Deaths & 12,697 Reported Injuries Following Experimental MRNA COVID Injections