CDC: 653 Deaths & 12,697 Reported Injuries Following Experimental mRNA COVID Injections

by Brian Shilhavy (excerpt)

The CDC has done another data dump today into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

The data goes through February 4, 2021, with 12,697 recorded adverse events, including 653 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.

Besides the recorded 653 deaths, there were 2792 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 208 permanent disabilities, and 1382 hospitalizations.

Over 72% of the recorded deaths following the experimental mRNA injections were among people aged 65 or older.

As we have previously reported, because the VAERS reporting system is voluntary, studies show that less than 1% of all vaccine injuries and deaths are recorded.

A 2011 report by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated that fewer than one percent of all vaccine adverse events are reported to the government:

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed. (Source)

Earlier this week, we reported on Wisconsin Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce who lost her unborn baby a few days after receiving one of the experimental mRNA COVID shots.

At the time I did a search in VAERS for “Foetal death” following “COVID19 Vaccines,” and there were 3 recorded, including another physician in California who reported a miscarriage.

But with this new data dump today into VAERS, there are still only 3 “Foetal deaths” recorded, meaning Dr. Ponce did not report hers, probably because she refuses to believe the COVID mRNA injection caused it.

In ALL of the deaths and injuries that have followed these non-FDA approved experimental injections that have made their way to media sources that we have reported, health authorities and reporters have claimed that the injections were not responsible.

And this is the official position of the CDC who maintains the database based on the VAERS reporting system. If it were up to the CDC, I am sure they would prefer to not even have a reporting system and database like this.

We owe Barbara Loe Fisher, founder of the National Vaccine Information Center, a great deal of gratitude for fighting to have this system implemented shortly after the 1986 National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was passed as the law of the land, giving immunity to the pharmaceutical industry from being sued due to vaccine injuries and deaths.

The CDC does not even have a category for “vaccine deaths,” and hence, there has never been a recorded incident on a death certificate of a vaccine death.