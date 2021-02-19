Study: CDC Caught Massively Inflating Coronavirus Cases & Deaths in Violation of Federal Law

by Ethan Huff

A new study found that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been massively inflating its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “case” and death counts to make the “pandemic” appear far worse than it actually is.

Entitled, “COVID-19 Data Collection, Comorbidity & Federal Law: A Historical Retrospective,” the paper estimates that the official death numbers for the Chinese virus are at least 1,600 percent too high, which was done on purpose to thwart the outcome of the 2020 election.

Not only that, but the CDC is blatantly violating federal law in the way it collects and reports data about the impact of Chinese germs throughout America.

The for-profit corporation is essentially lying to the public as it pushes for even more restrictions, such as double-masking.

“The groundbreaking peer-reviewed research … asserts that the CDC willfully violated multiple federal laws including the Information Quality Act, Paperwork Reduction Act, and Administrative Procedures Act at minimum,” said the watchdog group All Concerned Citizens in a statement to the National File.

“Most notably, the CDC illegally enacted new rules for data collection and reporting exclusively for COVID-19 that resulted in a 1,600% inflation of current COVID-19 fatality totals.”

The statement goes on to explain that the CDC failed both to apply for mandatory federal oversight and to open up a mandatory period for public scientific comment, both of which are required under federal law, even during “emergency” situations.

“The research asserts that CDC willfully compromised the accuracy and integrity of all COVID-19 case and fatality data from the onset of this crisis in order to fraudulently inflate case and fatality data,” All Concerned Citizens further claims.

Petition calls on DoJ to take litigatory action against corrupt CDC

On March 24, 2020, the CDC published a document called the “NVSS COVID-19 Alert No. 2,” which instructs medical examiners, coroners and physicians to basically categorize every death as a “Covid” death.

Rather than continue, as has long been the norm, to list pre-existing conditions and other underlying causes of death on official death certificates, the CDC scrapped all that once the WuFlu emerged to make every death appear like a “Covid” death.

“This was a major rule change for death certificate reporting from the CDC’s 2003 Coroners’ Handbook on Death Registration and Fetal Death Reporting and Physicians’ Handbook on Medical Certification of Death, which have instructed death reporting professionals nationwide to report underlying conditions in Part I for the previous 17 years,” the National File reports.

“This single change resulted in a significant inflation of COVID-19 fatalities by instructing that COVID-19 be listed in Part I of death certificates as a definitive cause of death regardless of confirmatory evidence, rather than listed in Part II as a contributor to death in the presence of pre-existing conditions, as would have been done using the 2003 guidelines.”

On April 14, 2020, the CDC further adopted new rules exclusive to Covid-19 that outsourced data collection rule development to the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE), a non-profit organization. This, too, violated federal law in plain sight.

“By enacting these new rules exclusively for COVID-19 in violation of federal law, the research alleges that the CDC significantly inflated data that has been used by elected officials and public health officials, in conjunction with unproven projection models from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), to justify extended closures for schools, places of worship, entertainment, and small businesses leading to unprecedented emotional and economic hardships nationwide,” All Concerned Citizens says.

“A formal petition has been sent to the Department of Justice as well as all US Attorneys seeking an immediate grand jury investigation into these allegations.”