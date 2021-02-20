CDC: 929 Dead and 15,923 Injured Following Experimental mRNA COVID Injections (February 12 Update)

by Brian Shilhavy

The CDC has done another data dump today into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

The data goes through February 12, 2021, with 15,923 recorded adverse events, including 929 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.

Besides the recorded 929 deaths, there were 3451 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 316 permanent disabilities, and 1869 hospitalizations.

Over 70% of the recorded deaths were over the age of 65, but there were also 151 deaths where the age was “unknown,” and it is likely that a majority of those deaths were among the elderly as well.

Since these reports are voluntary, and historically only 1% of vaccine injuries and deaths are ever reported to VAERS, we really have no idea what the true numbers are, since the CDC controls the data.

As we reported earlier this week, there is a page on the CDC website, Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination, which is found here, and was updated on February 16, 2021.

We preserved a copy of the page published February 11, 2021, which you can find here as a .pdf file.

Comparing the page published on 2/11/21 with the one published on 2/16/21, you will be able to see that they revised their numbers for total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered as an increase, while revising the total number of deaths reported to VAERS following the vaccines as a decrease.

Can the CDC raise people from the dead?

From the 2/11/21 report:

Over 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through February 7, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 1,170 reports of death (0.003%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. (Source)

From the 2/16/21 report:

Over 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through February 14, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 934 reports of death* (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. (Source)

Someone emailed me and stated that the asterisk after the 2/16 report of deaths means they removed the foreign deaths, and that the lower number reflects U.S. deaths only. I asked for a reference to this information, but have not heard back.

This number of deaths reported on 2/16 (934) now comes close to matching the total deaths in the VAERS data dump today (929). However, the 929 deaths in the data released today includes 130 deaths outside the U.S. (foreign).

So we still do not have consistent data from the CDC.

With the data that is being reported today, 15,923 recorded adverse events, including 929 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna, what is the CDC’s evaluation of this data?

In the CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) published today, 2/19/21, they state:

Monitoring, conducted as part of the U.S. vaccination program, indicates reassuring safety profiles for COVID-19 vaccines. Local and systemic reactions were common; rare reports of anaphylaxis were received.

No unusual or unexpected reporting patterns were detected.

What are the implications for public health practice?

Health care providers and vaccine recipients can be reassured about the safety of Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Counseling vaccine recipients to expect transient local and systemic reactions might ease concerns and encourage completion of the 2-dose vaccination series. (Source)

Are you “reassured about the safety of Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines”?

Does this sound like a public health agency concerned about overseeing the health of American citizens, or does it read more like a marketing brochure for the pharmaceutical industry?

As we have reported numerous times, the CDC is a corrupt organization that cannot be trusted. They are the largest purchaser and distributor of vaccines in the world, allocating over $5 BILLION in their budget (supplied by American taxpayers) each year to purchase and distribute vaccines from Big Pharma.

The CDC also owns over 56 patents on vaccines, and many of their scientists earn royalties from the sale of vaccines. (Source)

The CDC has a long history of corruption, and over the years many of their own scientists have tried to blow the whistle on this corruption only to be silenced.

In addition, many of the directors running the CDC go on to work for Big Pharma developing vaccines after they complete their term at the CDC.

Meanwhile, outside the U.S. in news reports this week, Spain is halting the second dose of the Pfizer experimental mRNA COVID injections because 46 residents out of 145 in one nursing home in Spain all DIED after the second dose.

In Germany, as we reported earlier this week and also earlier today, whistleblowers from nursing homes are coming forward and reporting, along with video footage, that residents in their nursing homes are being injected with the COVID vaccines forcibly against their will, and many of them are dying.

German lawyers have already filed criminal complaints, and one of the attorneys is saying that they are looking at homicide and possibly even murder charges.

Here in the U.S. however, the official position of the CDC and the FDA is that the experimental non-FDA approved mRNA COVID injections are perfectly safe and effective, and everyone should go out and get them as soon as they are available.

And that seems to be exactly what the majority of the American public is doing or planning on doing.