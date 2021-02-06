CDC: Over 500 Deaths Now Following mRNA Experimental Injections

by Brian Shilhavy (excerpts)

The CDC has done another data dump into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

The data goes through January 29, 2021, with 11,249 recorded adverse events, including 501 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.

Besides the recorded 501 deaths, there were 2443 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 156 permanent disabilities, and 1066 hospitalizations.

Almost 70% of the recorded deaths were among people over the age of 65.

As we have previously reported, because the VAERS reporting system is voluntary, studies show that less than 1% of all vaccine injuries and deaths are recorded.

A 2011 report by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated that fewer than one percent of all vaccine adverse events are reported to the government:

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed. (Source)

When reading the accompanying notes from these cases that were reported to VAERS, it is clear that many healthcare professionals are reluctant to report these cases, probably fearing repercussions for doing so.

In some cases, family members filed the report because the healthcare facility refused to do so.

Some examples:

(VAERS ID # 913733) My grandmother died a few hours after receiving the moderna covid vaccine booster 1. While I don’t expect that the events are related, the treating hospital did not acknowledge this and I wanted to be sure a report was made.

(VAERS ID # 914621) Resident in our long term care facility who received first dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on 12/22/2020, only documented side effect was mild fatigue after receiving.

She passed away on 12/27/2020 of natural causes per report. Has previously been in & out of hospice care, resided in nursing home for 9+ years, elderly with dementia.

Due to proximity of vaccination we felt we should report the death, even though it is not believed to be related.

(VAERS ID # 914895) Injection given on 12/28/20 – no adverse events and no issues yesterday; Death today, 12/30/20, approx.. 2am today (unknown if related – Administrator marked as natural causes)

It is important to note that the official CDC’s position on these recorded injuries and deaths in the VAERS database is that NONE of them are related to the COVID mRNA injections.

The CDC does not even have a category for “vaccine deaths,” and hence, there has never been a recorded incident on a death certificate of a vaccine death.

To admit that vaccines can cause death and injuries in some people would be bad business for the pharmaceutical industry.

And yet, the guidelines that the FDA published when they gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to these two experimental injections, make it very clear that these are experimental “vaccines” that are NOT approved by the FDA, that the efficacy and risks to these injections are UNKNOWN, and that there is a long list of possible side effects from these injections, including DEATH.

Are You “Hesitant” to Get an Experimental mRNA COVID Injection? You’re in Good Company

If you have done your own research and learned the facts surrounding these experimental mRNA COVID injections, which legally cannot even be defined as “vaccines,” and have determined that it is not wise to risk being injected with these experimental products, I know first hand the ridicule and scorn you must be enduring right now. (…)

But be assured that you are in good company, if you are refusing these experimental mRNA COVID injections.

In the CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) published today, February 5, 2021, the CDC is reporting that while 77.8% of residents in long-term care facilities (LTCFs) are choosing the experimental COVID mRNA injections, only 37.5% of the staff in these LTCFs have chosen to receive it. (Source)

These are nurses and other medical staff who have a front-row seat to observe the effects that these injections are having on their residents, and the vast majority of them are refusing the injections for themselves, and this is a big problem the CDC is trying to figure out how to fix.

The most popular article we have published so far this year, by far, is the testimony of a young man who is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) who became a whistleblower and went public with what he was seeing where he worked.

He reports that the patients he has known and cared for (he is also a “lay pastor”), after being injected with the mRNA shot, are residents who used to walk on their own, but now can no longer walk. They are residents who used to carry on an intelligent conversation with him, but now can no longer talk.

And now, he says, they are dying. “They’re dropping like flies.”