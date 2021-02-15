Astrazeneca And Janssen Announce They’re Now Expanding Covid 19 Trials To Include Pregnant Women And Newborn Babies

by Geoffrey Grider

AstraZeneca which produces the Oxford COVID-19 “vaccine,” says it is expanding trials to children as young as six, and The Mail on Sunday can reveal that fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Janssen, part of Johnson and Johnson, is now looking into testing on newborn babies and even pregnant women.

According to the Daily Mail UK,

“Covid-19 vaccines are set to be tested on children and potentially even newborns.

AstraZeneca, which produces the Oxford vaccine, says it is expanding trials to children as young as six, and The Mail on Sunday can reveal that fellow vaccine maker Janssen, part of Johnson and Johnson, is now looking into testing on newborn babies and even pregnant women… The trials are likely to take place in the US and Canada.”

When we warned you all last year that the then-coming COVID-19 “vaccines” would be global, multiple shots for everyone on Planet Earth, many wrote to say we were deluded and paranoid conspiracy theorists, writing sensational headlines as clickbait.

Six weeks into 2021 and what do we see? COVID-19 “vaccines,” that have not been approved outside of emergency use only, for pregnant women and newborn babies.

We won’t apologize for writing sensational headlines and we won’t apologize for telling you the truth.

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

At this point we know that not only are they going to jab the entire world, including babies, we know that there will be multiple series of vaccinations, and we now also warn you to prepare for mandatory vaccines at regular intervals for years to come.

That’s where it is, that’s where it’s going, we officially arrived in the prophesied Brave New World.

How are you liking it so far? Cheer up, it gets worse.

The COVID-19 “vaccine” is the trojan horse, and to see what’s inside the horse, go read Revelation. Not so hard to understand, but pretty hard to believe.