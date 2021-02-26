america’s war against parents and the destruction of childhood

by Brian Shilhavy

Dr. Rachel Levine, born as Richard Levine, the name his parents gave to him, is a transgender doctor who has been nominated by the Biden administration to serve as the Assistant Secretary of Health.

Levine has two children, David and Dayna, through his ex-wife Martha Peaslee Levine. They allegedly divorced in 2013, after Richard Levine transitioned into a woman and became Rachel Levine.

Rachel Levine is a pediatrician who served as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health from 2017 to 2021, and is also a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine.

In Dr. Levine’s confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate today, Senator Rand Paul questioned Levine on the topic of genital mutilation of minors, which is universally condemned by organizations such as the World Health Organizaion, the United Nations Children Fund, and the United Nations Population Fund, where genital mutilation is recognized as a violation of human rights.

Senator Paul also addressed the issue of forcing minors to take hormone blocking drugs against the advice of their parents, and specifically asked if Dr. Levine would condemn these practices.

Dr. Levine refused to answer the questions:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While transitioning children’s gender and the market growth for hormone blocking drugs has been increasing in recent years, this assault on children and the transgender political agenda has gone into overdrive now since COVID last year, as the Globalists use medical tyranny to fast-track their agenda, which includes destroying parenthood by removing parental rights, and giving the task of raising children to the State.

In Washington D.C., for example, a bill was introduced in October that would allow children as young as 11 years old to consent to receive a COVID vaccine without their parents’ approval or even knowledge.

And while children have a near ZERO percent chance of dying from COVID, social distancing and isolation measures with roots in CIA torture have been implemented for almost a year now, causing far more harm to children than any “virus” could.

And yet, teacher unions around the nation have fought against reopening schools for in-classroom teaching, and for those locations where children are allowed back in school, we are seeing reports like this one out of Wenatchee, WA showing what these children must endure just to participate in a group activity like a band practice.

Peachy Keenan, writing for The American Mind, recently published an article titled: The Doctor Is In(sane), where she relates a recent visit to their pediatrician with her teenage son. Some excerpts:

Your Pediatrician Wants a Word — Alone — with Your Teen. A Warning!

Hard to believe, but I have a kid approaching driving age. He’s a wonderful boy, in every way.

Devout, intelligent, and obsessed with basketball and video games, says his prayers every night before bed. Always reminds me to do penance on Fridays if I forget what day it is and eat meat (what day is this?).

Anyway, the Catholic formation we attempted, albeit imperfectly, to impose on him took. It blossomed.

Our son is always dressed for sports practice. He asked for a new weight bench and plates for Christmas.

He spent all of lockdown working out, just to make himself into a better basketball player. He measures himself every day and prays for more height. He is obviously, and very apparently, comfortable with all aspects of boyhood.

When it comes to his gender identity, the science is not only settled, but set in stone. You would have to be an imbecile not to see this instantly.

Or a pediatrician.

The Doctor Will Seize You Now

It started out as a normal annual checkup, until the pediatrician asked me to leave the room.

I didn’t understand at first. “Why?” I asked.

“There are some questions I need to ask him without you here.”

“Like what?”

“Oh, you know, about drugs and smoking.”

I stared at her, my mind racing. I realized that if I refused, other issues would be raised. Red flags would be added to the chart.

Why wouldn’t I want him to talk to a doctor? Was I hiding something? Did he have secrets I wanted kept secret?

“Do I have to leave?” I asked, still stunned.

“Yes, I need to ask him these things.” She stared at me not smiling.

My longtime doctor who had always been attentive and kind, was suddenly swinging iron keys to my gulag cell while punching the number to Child Protective Services on her phone.

Reader, I left. I lingered outside the door for a minute until a nurse ushered me into an empty storage room to wait, where I couldn’t eavesdrop.

A few minutes later, the doctor slinked out and waved goodbye without a word.

On the way to the car, the boy told me what happened.

“She talked to me about drugs and alcohol. And she told me when I have sex to use a condom.”

And finally, the kicker: “Then she asked me if I was comfortable with my gender.”

Beware the Pedo-atrician

He thought the gender question was absurd and funny. But he was outraged about the condom question.

“Mom, she told me to use birth control. Until I’m twenty-five! I’d be committing a mortal sin.”

He’s so good. I don’t deserve him. I got angrier and angrier as we drove home.

Here was this doctor my son had seen in person a total of five times in his life probing his most intimate secrets.

Does the white coat magically melt away kids’ stranger danger and cause them to open up to middle-aged harridans holding clipboards?

Guys, they really do want to separate you from your children and dictate their own agenda to them!

It’s not just theoretical anymore. This time it’s personal. (Full article)

All in the Name of COVID

Belief in the killer coronaviruses is the new religion. It is a dream come true for the Globalists and the pharmaceutical industry.

They have become so bold in their agendas now, that all they have to do is invoke the name of “COVID” and they can pretty much do anything they want now.

U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson created this graphic to show how the current $TRILLION+ “COVID Health Bill” is going to be spent:

The Wall Street billionaires and Central Bankers with their puppet politicians now believe that nothing can stand in their way.

And why should they? Americans have shown little to no resistance to their rapid take over of America’s former way of life, including the destruction of parenthood and the seizure of our children.

James Corbett of The Corbett Report came up with what is a brilliant analogy of just exactly what the Globalists are now doing with the take-over of society all in the name of the COVID religion: They Know What You Are (Now They’re Haggling Over the Price).

Some excerpts:

There’s an old joke about a wealthy man talking to a famous actress. After asking her if she would sleep with a stranger for a million dollars she delivers an enthusiastic, “Yes!”

He then inquires if she would do the same for five dollars. Offended, she fumes: “Five dollars? What kind of woman do you think I am?”

“We’ve already established that,” the man rejoins. “Now we’re just haggling over the price.”

Her sense of the impropriety of prostitution (“What kind of woman do you think I am?”) is demonstrably not absolute; after all, she can be persuaded to engage in the act for the right sum of money.

Her interlocutor, then, can correctly point out that she is, in fact, a prostitute. The only question is the sum of money that is necessary for her to overcome her moral qualms.

In short, you don’t need a Ph.D. in philosophy to understand the horns of this particular dilemma. Either you live by certain inviolable principles which you will not under any circumstances negotiate, or you don’t.

How many dead bodies during a pandemic would it take for you to agree that your inalienable human rights are, in fact, alienable? If there is in fact a number of excess deaths at which you would concede the government has the right to lockdown cities and force vaccinate the population, then you are like the woman in the joke.

The so-called “health authorities” know what you are. Now they’re just haggling over the price. (Full article)

In short, as long as the public keeps allowing the erosion of our liberties and moral values by the Globalist medical tyrants, things are just going to get worse. A LOT worse!

Pedophiles Rule the U.S.

As I have documented many times over the past 6+ years, child trafficking is one of the most lucrative businesses on the face of the planet, and the U.S. leads the way, especially with child sex trafficking.

This is not a “conspiracy theory,” it is a fact.

Very evil forces want control of your children, which includes not only child sex trafficking, but also Satanic Ritual Abuse which includes producing the highly addictive drug “adrenochrome,” harvested from the blood of young children just before they are brutally tortured and murdered.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you think this is a partisan issue, you are greatly mistaken, and you are believing exactly what they want you to believe, so that people can keep choosing political sides to solve a problem that afflicts both parties, and pretty much everyone in Washington D.C. on ALL sides of the political spectrum. (…)

Homeschooling No Longer an “Option,” but a NECESSITY!

As James Corbett wrote earlier this week, the Globalist Pedophile network in the Wall Street billionaire/ Central Bankers club already know what the public is, based on how they have complied so far. Now they are just “haggling over the price” to see how much more they can get away with.

There are no political solutions. This is a moral issue, a fight between good and evil, between God and Satan.

If you want to see this stopped, if you want to reclaim what has been lost since COVID, the buck stops with YOU!

If you are the parents of children, you really only have one choice in front of you to secure your children’s lives and future. You must GET OUT of the system, and that means abandoning public education, no matter what it is going to cost you.

You need to take control of your children’s lives, and not hand them over to anyone else, whether it is education or medical care. Homeschooling and avoiding the medical system as much as possible are crucial at this point.

The lives of your children depend upon it.