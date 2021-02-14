36-Year-Old Doctor DEAD Weeks After Receiving the mRNA Experimental Injection

by Brian Shilhavy

In what is becoming a frequent report here at Health Impact News, another medical professional has died within weeks of being injected with an experimental mRNA COVID injection, and once again, health authorities and the local media are “assuring” the public that his death is unrelated to the experimental injection he received.

ABC Local 24 has reported the death of 36-year-old Memphis orthopedic doctor Barton Williams, weeks after receiving a COVID injection.

The CDC is reportedly investigating his death, as it is being blamed on a “rare COVID related syndrome.”

A 36 year-old Memphis doctor is believed to have died from a rare COVID related syndrome.

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating if Dr. Barton Williams, an orthopedic doctor, died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

MIS-C is rare in children who’ve had COVID-19. MIS-A even more uncommon in adults.

Williams recently passed away after being admitted to Baptist East.

“In a year of tragedies, this is one that hits home – particularly with the healthcare community,” said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist.

“Barton was an extraordinary guy that was loved by so many family members and friends and was well respected by the medical community.”

Threlkeld said he is working with the CDC, but preliminarily it appears MIS-A is the cause of Williams death. Threlkeld said it is believed Williams previously had an asymptomatic case of COVID.

Threlkeld added, Williams also had been vaccinated for COVID about a month ago and that testing found the two types of antibodies in his system – one type of antibody that results from a natural COVID infection, and a second type of antibody from the vaccine. Threlkeld also said Williams tested negative for COVID-19 while in the hospital. (Source)

This raises the question, once again, that we have been raising for weeks: Why would anyone choose to get an experimental mRNA injection, especially in this case when the deceased allegedly already had “natural” antibodies against COVID-19?

The only logical conclusion one can come to is that people signing up to receive these injections simply have not taken time to research them, even medical professionals themselves, and probably do not even know what the FDA has published about these injections in their guidelines, where they emphatically state that these are UNAPPROVED “vaccines,” where the efficacy and risks are UNKNOWN.

I recently talked with one of my neighbors who informed me that he had received the first dose of the Pfizer injections at his local VA center (he is a military veteran).

When I informed him that by law they had to give him the FDA guidelines prior to injecting him, and then asked him if he had been given that to read before getting the shot, he said “no.” He said he was in and out of the clinic in about 5 minutes.

Please do not become another casualty to these experimental shots which are still in Phase 3 trials without doing some reading first about what exactly is published about these shots, and what dissenting doctors and scientists who are NOT on the Big Pharma payroll are saying about them.

In the case of Dr. Barton Williams of Memphis, not only are they not linking the COVID injection to his death, they are actually encouraging more people to get the injections to prevent what happened to Dr. Williams!

Read how this “Infectious Disease Specialist” spins this:

MIS-A seems to occur weeks after the initial infection.

“This is not infection with coronavirus. The infection in these situations are generally over sometimes for weeks. The people typically no longer test positive for the virus itself. It’s gone, but the immune system turns on itself and attacks us,” said Threlkeld.

Threlkeld said it is believed there are less than 20 adults that have been diagnosed with the condition, and they had not been vaccinated. Last October, the CDC released a report on MIS-A.

“With the exception of possibly one other person in the country, no one else has been reported to have had this after having the infection and being vaccinated,” said Threlkeld.

The rarity of the situation is also one reason the CDC is involved. In addition to an autopsy, Threlkeld said additional testing is being done.

Medical experts said MIS-A creates a severe inflammatory response in a the body, causing organs to malfunction.

“People can get this follow up immune system problem even without having a severe case of COVID 19 initially,” said Threlkeld.

Threlkeld said there have been rumors circulating that Williams death was either connected to one of the COVID variants or connected to his receiving the vaccine, both of which Threlkeld said are not true.

“This was not felt to be any new variant,” said Threlkeld. “The infection appears to have been in the past and he had time to make antibodies against that infection, so this was not some new form of the virus that jumped up and caused the infection.”

As for a connection to vaccine, “everyone who has had this, has had the infection,” Threlkeld added.

“There has been no case published yet of someone who has been documented to have this problem, who has been vaccinated in the past.”

Threlkeld said one way to avoid MIS-A would be to get vaccinated.

“This is not a reason, not to get the vaccine. It’s a reason to get the vaccine, because only people who have had the infection have had this occur.” (Source)

Does the explanation of this “expert” make any sense in terms of concluding that Dr. Williams’ death is a “reason for everyone to get the vaccine?”

I have to admit that I have had to read through his comments, and the comments by Jeni Diprizio who wrote the article, several times now to try and understand their reasoning that his death could not be related to the experimental injection, and that therefore, everyone should go out and “get the vaccine.”

CDC: 653 Deaths & 12,697 Reported Injuries Following Experimental MRNA COVID Injections

These seem to be the “facts” as reported in the article:

Dr. Williams died from a “rare COVID related syndrome,” called “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome” (MIS)

Less than 20 adults have been diagnosed with the condition, and with the exception of maybe one person, the others were not vaccinated.

MIS “seems to occur weeks after the initial infection.”

Dr. Williams received a COVID injection “about a month ago.”

“Everyone who has had this, has had the infection. There has been no case published yet of someone who has been documented to have this problem, who has been vaccinated in the past.”

Therefore: “One way to avoid MIS-A would be to get vaccinated. It’s a reason to get the vaccine, because only people who have had the infection have had this occur.”

Am I the only one here scratching my head on this “logic”? Do the alleged facts, as expressed in this article, support the conclusion?

Does a condition that allegedly has affected less than 20 people nationwide warrant ANY kind of positive conclusion to get the injections to avoid this “rare COVID related syndrome” that Dr. Williams allegedly died from AFTER he was injected?

Oh well, it doesn’t matter, because Dr. Stephen Threlkeld is an “Infectious Disease Specialist.” So he must know best, even if he did fail his logic class in college. Or maybe classes on logic and reasoning are not required to get a medical degree?