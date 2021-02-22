22 Elderly with Dementia Dead in 1 Week After the Experimental mRNA COVID Injection in the Netherlands

by Brian Shilhavy

RTV Utrecht in the Netherlands reported yesterday that 22 residents have died within the span of 1 week at St Elisabeth Nursing and Guest House in Amersfoort, following injections on January 30th of one of the mRNA experimental COVID “vaccines.”

Hopes were high for the vaccine at the St Elisabeth Nursing and Guest House in Amersfoort. On January 30, the residents received their first shot. But two weeks later the coronavirus raced through the nursing home. Today it was announced that 22 residents have already died in one week.

“With the start of vaccinations we had expected that the infections would decrease, but that did not happen and we are very upset about that,” says board member Evelien Bongers to RTV Utrecht.

“It is very intense. For the residents, for their families and loved ones and for our staff.” (Source)

This tragic story follows what is now a familiar pattern to readers of Health Impact News. Mass vaccination of the elderly in long-term care resident homes is followed closely with everyone being infected with COVID, followed by massive deaths. The deaths are then blamed on COVID, instead of the injections.

With this report out of the Netherlands, it is also revealed that these residents suffered from dementia and had other underlying conditions, so it is difficult to blame COVID for causing the deaths.

In the St Elisabeth Nursing and Guest House live elderly people with dementia. This is a very vulnerable group.

“These residents need nursing and care. If they become infected with the coronavirus, that can be just too much.”

Precisely because there is underlying suffering, it is not possible to determine with certainty in every case whether the death is a direct result of the virus.

“These elderly people died with corona, but not necessarily because of corona.” (Source)

This a stated goal of the eugenicists. Elimination of the weak, feeble, and elderly, for the purposes of population control.

The Globalist medical tyrants are committing murder and euthanasia as the world sits back and watches, choosing instead to believe the lie that a deadly virus is causing all of this.

A virus that thousands of doctors around the world have claimed is not dangerous and 100% treatable with existing, older drugs, as well as natural remedies like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Virgin Coconut Oil, and others.

References: RTV Utrecht; The COVID Blog / Translated with help from DeepL.com/Translator (free version).