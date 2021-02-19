19 Year Old in ICU With Myocarditis Five Days After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

A 19 year old has been hospitalized and is in ICU with Myocarditis just five days after getting Pfizer COVID-19 injection. Without treatment, myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrhythmia and even death.

The 19-year-old had no underlying medical conditions prior to the event. A number of COVID-19 related myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) cases have been reported, according to the US National Institutes of Health.

“The fact that the symptoms started immediately after the vaccination raises the suspicion that an immunological reaction may have caused the inflammation,” said Dr. Abdulhadi Farojeh, a TEREM medical director.

He had experienced an accelerated heartbeat since the time of his second vaccine, along with shortness of breath and sharp pains that were radiating down his left arm, according to Dr. Badarnih Bahaa.

Without treatment, myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrhythmia and even death. The 19-year-old had no underlying medical conditions prior to the event.

