Young Doctor Left Paralyzed Minutes After Taking Pfizer ‘covid 19’ Vaccine In Mexico

An investigation has been launched by public health authorities in Mexico after a young doctor was left paralyzed minutes after taking the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Her family have asked for more research to be carried out.

Karla Cecilia Perez was left partially paralyzed in her arms and legs mere hours after receiving the Pfizer/ BioNTech jab on December 30 and was immediately placed in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Coahuila, in Nuevo Leon state.

She also presented difficulties with speaking, according to media reports.

She experienced a number of seizures in addition to skin rash, weakness, and breathing difficulties all within half an hour of receiving the vaccine.

She has since been preliminarily diagnosed with encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord). (…)

Earlier in December 2020, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded at least four instances of partial facial paralysis (Bell’s Palsy) in recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. (…)

Source: RT.com (excerpts)