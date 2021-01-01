Wuhan City Center JAM PACKED for New Year’s Eve — NY Times Square and London Empty

These photos from New Year’s Eve tell the story of 2020 and beyond.

Wuhan City Center was JAM PACKED for New Year’s Eve. Wuhan, China is the birthplace of the China coronavirus.

London and New York were completely shut down.

Once the coronavirus epicenter, thousands pack Wuhan, China and let go of balloons to celebrate the New Year https://t.co/pGCGxRvTOo pic.twitter.com/Uo01IlWMUA — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2020

New Years Eve. Wuhan China versus Times Square. They won the war without ever firing a shot. pic.twitter.com/ZFoXfglzv3 — The Last Mohican (@TheLastMohicans) January 1, 2021

New Years Eve in Wuhan vs Times Square. No Vaccine. pic.twitter.com/zkBv2kYLSa — EngineeredByStuff (@eng_bystuff) January 1, 2021

Wuhan vs. London:

The ultimate new years surge as the new coronavirus strain hits hard hit areas. Now a prefect example not following protocols. https://t.co/94DyA8JRpz — Tommy Gilbert (@Toleratedjames) January 1, 2021

August 2020: Thousands Cram Into Wuhan Water Park For Music Festival

