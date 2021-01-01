Wuhan New Year
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Wuhan City Center JAM PACKED for New Year’s Eve — NY Times Square and London Empty

These photos from New Year’s Eve tell the story of 2020 and beyond.

Wuhan City Center was JAM PACKED for New Year’s Eve. Wuhan, China is the birthplace of the China coronavirus.

Wuhan New Year

London and New York were completely shut down.

More here:

Wuhan vs. London:

August 2020: Thousands Cram Into Wuhan Water Park For Music Festival

Thousands Cram Into Wuhan Water Park For Music Festival

Reference: TheGatewayPundit.com

Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning Previous post

Related Articles

Jovan Pulitzer Says Georgia Called In Trucks To Get Rid Of The Evidence In Fulton County He Is Supposed To Be Scanning
NewsVoting is Rigged

Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning

Premier Doug Ford Along With Health Minister Christine Elliott And Minister Of Finance Rod Phillips Take Questions During The Provinces Daily Covid 19 Press Conference From Queens Park
CoronavirusNewsTyranny

Canadian Minister Jetted to Caribbean While Lecturing People to ‘Sacrifice’ Holidays

In This Photo Illustration A Medical Syringe With A Bottle
ConspiracyCoronavirusFalse Flags

WHO: Bigger Pandemic Than COVID is Coming

British Woman Arrested For Filming Inside Empty Hospital, As Sick People Are Denied Treatment
ConspiracyCoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

British Woman Arrested After Filming Inside Empty Hospital, As Sick People Are Denied Treatment (EMPTY Hospitals Everywhere)