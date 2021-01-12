Woman Posts Video of Herself Convulsing After Getting the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

by Brian Shilhavy

A woman from Oakland City, Indiana, has warned others to not get the Moderna experimental COVID vaccine after suffering tongue spasms and whole body convulsions.

On January 7th she posted this on her Facebook Page:

If you are considering the vaccine for covid….. the MODERNA…. I would advise against it! I’m in bad shape!

Everyday getting worse and I’m not getting help or answers! I’m scared to death to say the least!

And to find someone willing to attempt to figure this out hasn’t been very successful! I went to 2 hospitals today, walked out of deaconess and went to St Vincent.

No answers there either. They say let’s see a neurologist( who knows when they can see me) yesterday my tongue began to spasm and it hasn’t quit.

Today my whole body has been convulsing all day! They sent me home!! I’m posting 2 videos that are quite embarrassing if you know me but I want you to see what’s happening to me!

Just please pray for me.





And here are some horror stories from the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

On January 8th she posted this:

Update!!

Body is still moving uncontrollably. Still no answers! Contacted moderna and their safety team was supposed to reach out to me today but have not done so!

We are now on our way to Vanderbilt in Tennessee. Prayer warriors keep praying!

Today, January 11, 2021, four days later, she was finally admitted to the hospital per her post on Facebook:

UPDATE!!!! GOD IS GOOD!!! Finally I’m getting admitted to the hospital under the care of a neurological team! Thank you thank you thank you!!!!