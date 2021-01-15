Tedros Who
CoronavirusFalse FlagsW.H.O.

WHO Calls Into Question Ability of PCR Test to Detect COVID-19 (False Positives)

by Arjun Walia (excerpt)

On December 14th the World Health Organization (WHO) released a notice on their website titled “WHO Information Notice for IVD Users” regarding “nucleic acid testing (NAT) technologies that use real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for detection of SARS-CoV-2.”

Tedros Who

In it they state that people who test positive for COVID-19 may not actually have COVID-19, known as false positives. They state the following:

“WHO has received user feedback on an elevated risk for false SARS-CoV-2 results when testing specimens using RT-PCR reagents on open systems.As with any diagnostic procedure, the positive and negative predictive values for the product in a given testing population are important to note.

“As the positivity rate for SARS-CoV-2 decreases, the positive predictive value also decreases. This means that the probability that a person who has a positive result (SARS-CoV-2 detected) is truly infected with SARS-CoV-2 decreases as positivity rate decreases, irrespective of the assay specificity.

“Therefore, healthcare providers are encouraged to take into consideration testing results along with clinical signs and symptoms, confirmed status of any contacts, etc.”

The idea that some people who test positive for COVID-19 may not actually have COVID-19 has been a common theme during this pandemic as many scientists and doctors have called into question the efficacy of the test for declaring a pandemic.

For example, 22 researchers have put out a paper explaining why, according to them, it’s quite clear that the PCR test is not effective in for identifying COVID-19 cases.

The PCR Testing Scam: The Technique Cannot Be Used To Detect Viruses, According To Its Inventor

As a result we may be seeing a significant amount of false positives. False negatives are also a possibility. They claim that the test is completely useless for detecting COVID-19.

You can read the entire paper and the evidence behind their reasoning here.

Ugandan President Museveni Blasts U.S. Deep State and Fake News Media Previous post

Related Articles

The Mrna Covid 19 Technology Is Not A Vaccine
CoronavirusNWOVaccines

The mRNA COVID-19 Technology is NOT a Vaccine

Covid 19 Coronavirus Vaccine And Syringe With Flag Of Norway Concept Image
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

23 Dead and 29 Developed Significant Side Effects in Norway After Taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

New Covid 19 Testing Laboratory Put Into Operation In Shanxi Bethune Hospital
ConspiracyCoronavirusHealthcare

Report: Trump to Present ‘Bombshell’ Evidence That COVID Came From Wuhan Lab

Dr. Jerry L. Spivak Johns Hopkins Scientist
CoronavirusHealthcareVaccines

Johns Hopkins Scientist: ‘A Medical Certainty’ Pfizer Vaccine Caused Death of Florida Doctor