‘Very Healthy 56-Year-Old’ Miami Obstetrician Died After Taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

by Brian Shilhavy

The experimental Pfizer COVID vaccine has claimed another life of a medical professional, and one can only wonder what the true casualty numbers are among medical professionals since the CDC stopped reporting on serious adverse reactions on December 22, 2020.

Gregory Michael MD, a “very healthy 56 year old” obstetrician that had his office in Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, has died after being injected with the Pfizer COVID experimental vaccine, according to a post by his wife on Facebook:

“The love of my life, my husband Gregory Michael MD an Obstetrician that had his office in Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach Died the day before yesterday due to a strong reaction to the COVID vaccine.

He was a very healthy 56 year old, loved by everyone in the community delivered hundreds of healthy babies and worked tireless through the pandemic.

He was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at MSMC on December 18, 3 days later he saw a strong set of petechiae on his feet and hands which made him seek attention at the emergency room at MSMC. The CBC that was done at his arrival showed his platelet count to be 0 (A normal platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood.)

He was admitted in the ICU with a diagnosis of acute ITP caused by a reaction to the COVID vaccine. A team of expert doctors tried for 2 weeks to raise his platelet count to no avail. Experts from all over the country were involved in his care.

No matter what they did, the platelets count refused to go up. He was conscious and energetic through the whole process but 2 days before a last resort surgery, he got a hemorrhagic stroke caused by the lack of platelets that took his life in a matter of minutes.

He was a pro vaccine advocate that is why he got it himself.

I believe that people should be aware that side effects can happened, that it is not good for everyone and in this case destroyed a beautiful life, a perfect family, and has affected so many people in the community.

Do not let his death be in vain please save more lives by making this information news.”

Fortunately, I got a tip on this story from a physician friend of mine, and was able to extract this from Facebook before they could ban it.

It will be interesting to see if at least the local media in Miami will cover this story, since his wife Heidi states that his death “has affected so many people in the community.”