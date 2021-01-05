US Govt Paid Over $1 BILLION for Vaccine Injuries in the Past 5 Years

As experimental COVID vaccines have been fast tracked with secret agreements by govts to protect the pharma companies from liabilities, the US government paid $218M in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths in 2020, and around $1.1 BILLION dollars in the past five years.

US Govt Paid Over $57 Million for Vaccine Injuries in the First Three Months of 2020 Alone

Unknown to most of the public and conveniently suppressed by the media, a meeting was held on March 6, 2020 with the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines (ACCV), under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

These are quarterly meetings held every 3 months, as required by law, but seldom, if ever, reported by media.

The March 6th meeting by the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines included a report (read full report below) from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on cases settled for vaccine injuries and deaths as mandated by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP).

The NVICP was started as a result of a law passed in 1986 that gave pharmaceutical companies legal immunity from being sued due to injuries and deaths resulting from vaccines.

If you or a family member is injured or dies from vaccines, you must sue the US federal government in this special vaccine court. Many cases are litigated for years before a settlement is reached.

Update: $218 MILLION Paid Out For Vaccine Injuries And Deaths In 2020 For FDA Approved Vaccines (NOT Fast-Tracked). Which means that the sum of vaccine injury compensations over the past five years is of around $1.1 BILLION.

The report states that 288 petitions were filed during the 3-month time period between 11/16/19 – 2/15/20, with 181 cases being adjudicated and 146 cases compensated.

The report lists 74 of these settlements for vaccine injuries and deaths, and 60 of those were for damages caused by the flu vaccine (see below).

The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was originally intended to compensate for vaccine injuries and deaths among children through the childhood vaccine schedule.

But in recent years, most of the settlements have gone to adults, mainly for injuries and deaths due to the flu vaccine.

US Govt Sued for Lack of Vaccine Safety

When the 1986 National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVIC) was signed into law, it had certain provisions included to make sure vaccines were regularly tested for safety, since the pharmaceutical companies were being given legal immunity due to faulty vaccines.

The federal government Health and Human Services (HHS) department is tasked with this vaccine safety reporting, and a recent lawsuit has revealed that they have failed to conduct such vaccine safety studies since the law was implemented in 1986.

Since these facts about vaccines are routinely censored by media and in government hearings, most of the public is largely unaware of the 1986 NVIC, and that pharmaceutical companies cannot be sued, and that one has to sue the U.S. Government in a special vaccine court. (…)

Secret Govt Agreements with Pharma Companies

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, governments have signed secret agreements with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers as per which the pharma companies cannot be held legally in case of an adverse reaction to the vaccine or in worst case if a patient dies from the vaccine.

A whistleblower from AstraZeneca revealed in shocking details that the company could not be on the receiving end of any constitutional motion or face legal action for any possible side effects or unwanted reactions induced by its Covid-19 vaccine.

The company has secret agreements with governments as per which AstraZeneca cannot be held responsible and those affected will have no legal recourse.

The mainstream media has conveniently suppressed the most important fact that COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer had to pay $2.3 billion in the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com (excerpt)