Tyrant Fauci About Mandatory Vaccines: ‘Everything is on the Table’

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes vaccinations against Covid-19 could be mandated by “individual institutions” and for travel, though he’s unsure if the vaccine prevents the spread and wants people to keep wearing masks.

“Everything will be on the table for discussion,” Fauci told Newsweek, on being asked about vaccines being required at local levels, as well as for travel. (…)

Despite all the talk of vaccines, the infectious diseases expert can’t confirm with certainty whether the vaccines currently available protect people from spreading the virus. (…)

Source: RT.com (excerpts)