Spain to Maintain a List of People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccinations

by Ramon Tomey

Spain has said it would list down the names of people who refuse to be vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a Dec. 28 interview with broadcaster La Sexta, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said the list of individuals who refused vaccination would be shared with other “European partners,” but clarified that it would not be made public or shared with employers.

“What will be done is a registry … [to] be shared with our European partners … of those people who have been offered [the COVID-19 vaccine] and have simply rejected it,” Illa said.

The health minister also noted that the list “is not a document which will be made public” and the data in it will be “treated with the utmost respect for data protection.”

Illa mentioned that the list was aimed at ensuring that there were no errors in the system and that any person gets the opportunity to be immunized against COVID-19.

“The way to defeat the virus is to vaccinate all of us, or the more the better,” he added. Spanish citizens receive the COVID-19 vaccine on a voluntary basis.

Spanish authorities later clarified to Deutsche Presse-Agentur that the register of people who rejected the COVID-19 vaccine was only meant to collect clinical data.

Only those who showed up for immunization and then rejected it would be registered in the list, the Spanish authorities added.

The health minister’s announcement came amid mass COVID-19 vaccinations in the country.

Ninety-six-year-old Guadalajara nursing home resident Araceli Hidalgo was the first person in the country to receive the coronavirus jab Dec. 27.

A 48-year-old worker at the nursing home where Hidalgo lived was the second person to be inoculated.

Up to 20 million Spaniards are expected to receive the coronavirus jabs by June 2021, less than half of the country’s 47 million total population. (…)